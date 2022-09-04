NSU to hold back-to-school giveaway event

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus, the Robert Jones Back to School Bash is back at Norfolk State on Monday.

The event’s newest iteration returns to its established Labor Day slot, taking place at Echols Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include live music, free food and free bookbags and other school supplies for students in preparation for the 2022-23 academic year. Attendees can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and an opportunity to meet NSU basketball players.

Jones, who has guided the Spartans to consecutive MEAC Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament berths, said he has always looked forward to the event.

A Queens, New York, native, Jones grew up just getting by .

“To give back to the community means everything to me,” Jones said. “At that point in my life, I wish someone could have given to me. I’m glad I’m able to give back.”

