Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
Registration opens for El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Non-profits are invited to register for the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. Nonprofit organizations of all sizes in the Paso del Norte region are invited to register for El Paso Giving Day, a day when thousands of El Paso residents donate to local nonprofits providing essential work to the community. […]
El Paso ISD teacher fired for saying pedophiles should be called 'MAPs'
One board member says the remark was out of context.
EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local muralist makes a positive impact for Uvalde victims
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this year, artists across Texas started to come together to participate in painting murals for the 19 children and two teachers that were killed at Robb elementary back in May. With 10 years of painting murals, El Paso Muralist Albert Tino Ortega says, two Uvalde artists reached out to […]
Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable, highlighting economic strength in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a round table highlighting economic strength in El Paso and Texas economy with the Borderplex Alliance. The press conference will be held later today, September 8 and Gov. Abbott will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to […]
In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In El Paso
El Paso is a city on the Mexican border. The sixth-largest city in Texas is also the second-largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States. 81% of El Paso’s population is Hispanic. Because of its proximity to the Mexican border, this splendid city has an incredibly diverse culture with strong influences from Mexican and American history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hazardous chemicals found by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department fire marshals were conducting an inspection when some chemicals were found at the 1100 block of East San Antonio. The chemicals were found in unsafe containers. The El Paso Fire Department has dispatched the HAZMAT Team in order to inspect and secure the area. The HAZMAT […]
El Paso News
Borderland Spotlight: BP Chief Chavez, first woman leading EP sector
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In KTSM’s Borderland Spotlight we are shining a light on a woman who is on a mission. A leader proving she’s capable of handling any challenge that comes her way. KTSM 9 News anchor, Brenda Medina had a chance to sit down...
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
The El Paso County Parks and Rec. looking for food vendor to assist Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County is looking for a vendor who will be part of the revitalization of Ascarate Park as a destination oasis for all El Pasoans to be proud of and excited to visit. El Paso County seeks a restaurateur for restaurant services at the County Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
Nonprofit accepts guns in exchange for gift cards; LCPD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nonprofit organization (New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence) is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department. The event will take place on Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. […]
Comments / 1