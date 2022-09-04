ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Registration opens for El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Non-profits are invited to register for the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. Nonprofit organizations of all sizes in the Paso del Norte region are invited to register for El Paso Giving Day, a day when thousands of El Paso residents donate to local nonprofits providing essential work to the community. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Local muralist makes a positive impact for Uvalde victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this year, artists across Texas started to come together to participate in painting murals for the 19 children and two teachers that were killed at Robb elementary back in May. With 10 years of painting murals, El Paso Muralist Albert Tino Ortega says, two Uvalde artists reached out to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable, highlighting economic strength in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a round table highlighting economic strength in El Paso and Texas economy with the Borderplex Alliance. The press conference will be held later today, September 8 and Gov. Abbott will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
EL PASO, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In El Paso

El Paso is a city on the Mexican border. The sixth-largest city in Texas is also the second-largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States. 81% of El Paso’s population is Hispanic. Because of its proximity to the Mexican border, this splendid city has an incredibly diverse culture with strong influences from Mexican and American history.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ysleta High School#The New School#Charity#Bel Air High School#Eastwood High School#Hanks High School#Parkland High School#Del Valle Middle School#Hanks Middle School
KTSM

Hazardous chemicals found by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department fire marshals were conducting an inspection when some chemicals were found at the 1100 block of East San Antonio. The chemicals were found in unsafe containers. The El Paso Fire Department has dispatched the HAZMAT Team in order to inspect and secure the area. The HAZMAT […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit accepts guns in exchange for gift cards; LCPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nonprofit organization (New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence) is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department. The event will take place on Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy