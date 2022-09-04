ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
AUMSVILLE, OR
thereflector.com

BG man accused of $225,000 in travel trailer theft

A Battle Ground man faces charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly stole three travel trailers from a storage facility in Walnut Grove last month. On Aug. 24, Matthew Scott, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on three charges of first-degree theft and three charges of second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 7.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County, WA
oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Clackamas Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
Chronicle

One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
TOLEDO, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Botched parking job leaves car atop wall

The Hillsboro Police Department describes some of its notable calls for service from Aug. 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Aug. 22 A driver crashed into a tree and streetlight near Northeast Walker Road and North Amberglen Parkway. She consented to providing urine and blood samples at the hospital and was cited for DUII. A man was called in as a suspected drunk driver near Southeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Caller asks to talk to long-retired cop

The Forest Grove Police Department responded to calls for service from Aug. 19-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 19 A caller reported a suspicious person walking near a local elementary school while playing with a handgun. On arrival, officers found a known convicted felon in the immediate vicinity of the school with the barrel of the gun clearly visible. The individual initially refused to comply...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Chronicle

Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car

A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
VANCOUVER, WA

