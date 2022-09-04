Read full article on original website
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
oregontoday.net
thereflector.com
BG man accused of $225,000 in travel trailer theft
A Battle Ground man faces charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly stole three travel trailers from a storage facility in Walnut Grove last month. On Aug. 24, Matthew Scott, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on three charges of first-degree theft and three charges of second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 7.
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Clackamas Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.
Driver charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5
A Vancouver man was charged with a DUI after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County on Monday, officials said.
clayconews.com
Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape
After refusing to identify himself to authorities for several days, the suspect in a kidnapping that recently occurred in Southwest Washington has been named.
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
Hillsboro Police Log: Botched parking job leaves car atop wall
The Hillsboro Police Department describes some of its notable calls for service from Aug. 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Aug. 22 A driver crashed into a tree and streetlight near Northeast Walker Road and North Amberglen Parkway. She consented to providing urine and blood samples at the hospital and was cited for DUII. A man was called in as a suspected drunk driver near Southeast...
Forest Grove Police Log: Caller asks to talk to long-retired cop
The Forest Grove Police Department responded to calls for service from Aug. 19-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 19 A caller reported a suspicious person walking near a local elementary school while playing with a handgun. On arrival, officers found a known convicted felon in the immediate vicinity of the school with the barrel of the gun clearly visible. The individual initially refused to comply...
Man found dead in Lents neighborhood ID’d by police
The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Chronicle
Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car
A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
ClarkCountyToday
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
