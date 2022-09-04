ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxpGd_0hi78LKI00

VIENNA — (AP) — A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn't yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Police#Violent Crime#German#Lichtenberg#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy