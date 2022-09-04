Separate fights in Vista lead to gunshot wound, injured hand

County sheriff's deputies responded to two fights in Vista Saturday night — one resulted in part of a man's finger being amputated and another left a teen with a gunshot wound in the arm, authorities said.

The incidents seem to be unrelated. While at the hospital with one victim, deputies found the victim of the other fight.

Around 7:30 p.m., an argument escalated near the intersection of Starling and Bobolink drives, according to Lt. Ryan Wisniewski.

"It sounds like the suspect was getting argumentative with our victim and multiple other neighbors," Wisniewski said.

Then, the man bit off part of the other man's finger.

"When deputies arrived, he was being restrained on the ground by a neighbor," Wisniewski said. "He broke free and attempted to fight the deputies."

Wisniewski did not have information about how much of the finger was amputated but noted that it was a large enough piece that deputies were able to locate the missing part in the yard.

The 35-year-old victim and his finger were transported to Tri-City Medical Center. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated mayhem, Wisniewski said.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond, Wisniewski said.

Later that evening, around 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a fight and a gunshot being heard at a gathering of about 40 to 50 young people on West Los Angeles Drive near the Sprinter train tracks.

By the time deputies arrived, most of the group had left. Those who remained were intoxicated and uncooperative, Wisniewski said.

Deputies noted a large amount of blood but were unable to identify a victim at the scene, he said.

Meanwhile, at the Tri-City Medical Center, a deputy assisting the victim whose finger was amputated noticed a 17-year-old boy at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Wisniewski said. The deputy was able to confirm that the teen was the victim in the other incident.

The boy was shot in his wrist and forearm. He was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with wounds not thought to be life threatening. Wisniewski said the victim was not cooperating with deputies investigating the shooting.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .