Akron, OH

Akron police officer shoots armed teen in hand, police say; BCI Investigating

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
AKRON — An Akron police officer shot an armed 16-year-old in the hand Saturday evening after hearing gunfire during patrols, Akron Police tell CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Officers were patrolling the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening when they heard multiple shots fired, WOIO reports.

Officers drove to the 700 block of Longview Avenue to investigate.

Police say as officers approached the rear of the home, they encountered multiple male subjects and at least one of them was armed with a handgun, according to WOIO.

One officer shot his department-issued weapon and struck a 16-year-old male suspect in the hand, WOIO said.

Officers were able to take the subject into custody without incident, administered first aid, and called for ambulance.

The 16-year-old was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to WOIO.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, Akron Police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal of Investigations is handling the investigation, WOIO reports.

Officials confirmed this incident marks the third police shooting in Akron since June.

Public Safety
