Economy

The Associated Press

European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a jumbo interest rate hike Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation — although it risks worsening a recession that economists say is bearing down on Europe. The meeting of the bank’s governing council is not about whether to raise rates for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point, analysts say. The bank made its first increase in 11 years at its last meeting in...
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: PM expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap fracking ban

Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for...
The Independent

Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique

South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled.Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being held in quarantine for about a month and cleared for travel. Conservationists are preparing to fly 12 more cheetahs, reputed to be the world's fastest land mammals, to India in October. Speaking to The Associated Press shortly after those going to Mozambique were tranquilized and placed into crates, wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier said the relocations are...
The Associated Press

Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
