European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a jumbo interest rate hike Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation — although it risks worsening a recession that economists say is bearing down on Europe. The meeting of the bank’s governing council is not about whether to raise rates for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point, analysts say. The bank made its first increase in 11 years at its last meeting in...
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
COLOMBO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government.
India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
(Reuters) - India and Japan said on Thursday they would deepen defence cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning a joint military drill involving their air force fighters.
Even with UN deal, Ukraine faces long haul to shift grain mountain
KYIV (Reuters) - Too few ships are arriving in Ukraine to quickly clear mountains of grain built up over months of war despite a U.N.-backed sea corridor, threatening to drive up global food prices and leave the country’s cash-strapped farmers struggling to plant crops.
Liz Truss – live: PM expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap fracking ban
Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for...
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
CHICAGO/LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Scott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19. The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later when he killed himself at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and money.
Taiwan representative will attend Abe state funeral, foreign ministry says
TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A representative from Taiwan will attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, but is still discussing whom to send, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique
South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled.Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being held in quarantine for about a month and cleared for travel. Conservationists are preparing to fly 12 more cheetahs, reputed to be the world's fastest land mammals, to India in October. Speaking to The Associated Press shortly after those going to Mozambique were tranquilized and placed into crates, wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier said the relocations are...
A group of speech therapists have been convicted of sedition for publishing children's books about sheep warriors battling evil wolves
Prosecutors said the evil wolves depicted in the Hong Kong group's books alluded to the mainland Chinese authorities.
Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery
BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy shipments to Europe, if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas, in a combative speech declaring Russia would not lose the war in Ukraine.
