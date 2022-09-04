Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
KATU.com
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in Western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
KATU.com
69,000 doses of new COVID booster arrive in Oregon, more on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — As of Wednesday, Oregon has received more than 69,000 doses of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. The state expects to receive around 150,000 doses in the first wave. The Oregon Health Authority is also shifting its COVID-19 data reporting from a daily to a weekly...
Scientists engineer a greener air conditioner for warming Northwest summers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Air conditioning alone consumes 6% of the total electricity produced in the U.S. annually. The Department of Energy (DOE) said that costs Americans $29 billion a year just to stay cool. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington wants to lower that cost by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 6, 2022
The hot, dry weather is keeping wildfires burning in all areas of Oregon. Gusty easterly winds in the forecast are a concern for fire officials.
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Thousands affected by Portland power outage
A power outage has affected thousands of Portland General Electric customers in Multnomah County.
Oregonians warned of possible power shut offs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Town halls prep Oregonians for defensible space in ‘era of mega fires’
With more hot, dry days expected across the state, wildfire danger remains top of mind -- and state officials are busy getting residents prepared to protect their homes and businesses in case they find themselves threatened.
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Annual fall arts issue
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’re just weeks away from the official start of fall. While the changing of the season brings crisp weather and colorful leaves, it also brings Willamette Week’s annual fall arts issue. And while progressive art is common in Portland, some argue recent political events...
KATU.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
KATU.com
Oregon sees more deaths than births for the first time in history
SALEM, Ore. — Inflation means we are increasingly getting less bang for our buck, and when it comes to raising a family in Oregon, experts say that reality plays a role in our decisions. "I think the inflation and loss of real purchasing power has definitely contributed to a...
As Amazon expands in eastern Oregon, regional carbon emissions soar
The electrical utility serving Morrow County once had some of the cleanest power in the state. Drawing mostly on nearby hydroelectric projects on the Columbia River, power sold by the Umatilla Electric Cooperative emitted just 3% as much carbon as the statewide average. Then Amazon came to town. The company...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Comments / 0