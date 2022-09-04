Make your next party better than the rest with the name of the game fun trivia game. Involving tasks, trick questions, and truths, this game offers a great time for friends and family alike. Anyone can answer the cards, but they can’t answer at the same time! The goal is to answer before anyone else does. The twist is that if you answer at the same time as another player, you both lose all your collected cards! Not only that, but you lose them all if you give the wrong answer, too. Suitable for anyone who’s at least 13 years old, it takes anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes to play. Plus, you can have many people playing at once since anywhere from 3 to 6 players or teams can enjoy name of the game.

