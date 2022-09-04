Read full article on original website
Trinity Chess strategy game adds levels of strategy for faster, more competitive gameplay
Play the Game of Kings in a new way with the Trinity Chess strategy game. With multiple additional levels of strategy, it results in a more competitive and quicker game that you can replay over and over. Made up of 70 cards—64 game cards and 6 information cards—the game works with any traditional chess set. So, you can use yours or choose to add on the green 20″ x 20″ tournament set. Additionally, the tarot-size cards have a glossy embossed finish for an elegant yet practical look. Moreover, the creator removed the traditional white and black and instead went for Light and Shadow sides. Gain points by capturing an empowered piece with a card in play or matching 2 opponent cards and Burning a piece. A great way for beginners to learn chess, these cards have a unique ruleset and synergy with traditional chess.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
name of the game fun trivia game incorporates trivia, truths, tasks, and trick questions
Make your next party better than the rest with the name of the game fun trivia game. Involving tasks, trick questions, and truths, this game offers a great time for friends and family alike. Anyone can answer the cards, but they can’t answer at the same time! The goal is to answer before anyone else does. The twist is that if you answer at the same time as another player, you both lose all your collected cards! Not only that, but you lose them all if you give the wrong answer, too. Suitable for anyone who’s at least 13 years old, it takes anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes to play. Plus, you can have many people playing at once since anywhere from 3 to 6 players or teams can enjoy name of the game.
SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system has a 6.5″ subwoofer for immersion
Bring your games to new heights with the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. Boasting true 5.1 surround sound, the system has a 6.5″ subwoofer that completely immerses you with just 1 USB connection. Altogether, the system includes 2 front speakers, 2 rear speakers, 1 dedicated center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. Moreover, the set includes 2 wireless rear speakers to provide connectivity from the front to the back of the room—cable-free. The 2-way speaker design includes organic fiber woofers for mid frequencies and silk dome tweeters for clear highes. And the illuminated speakers deliver 16.8 million RGB colors that react to your onscreen action and music! Use USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5mm Aux to connect with ease to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more!
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5 has an ultra-customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this will make the controller a perfect accessory for you to take your gaming to new heights altogether. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands easily while gaming. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get to access haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Making your overall Playstation gaming experience just got a whole lot better.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
Dell Pro 2K Webcam offers QHD quality, a 1440p camera, and the Sony STARVIS sensor
Enjoy industry-leading video quality and picture clarity with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. It comes with a large Sony STARVIS sensor in the 2K QHD 1440p camera. This helps the camera take in substantial light to give you vibrant picture clarity and a vivid image. Thanks to the Advanced Image Signal Processing, you can look your best when you attend video calls with this webcam. Additionally, there’s the AI auto framing that keeps you center-framed even as you move and shift, so the focus is always on you. You can also communicate clearly with the noise reduction mic built into this sleek webcam. Finally, from limiting distractions to maintaining privacy, this webcam gives you all the enhanced features you want.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset has custom-designed hi-fi drivers
Play your games with super audio quality with the Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset. The high-quality audio comes from the custom-designed high-fidelity drivers. There are also 4 points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System, making these headphones super enjoyable to wear. In order to reduce background noise and produce better audio clarity, the headphones have ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mics. In fact, these microphones help you nullify the background noise with AI algorithms. Additionally, the headphones include dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting. This makes them look and sound good at the same time. Immersive audio sounds will make you enjoy your game from the center of the scene and identify your competition even before they reach you. Together with the multi-platform design and lightweight form factor, this makes a great gaming accessory.
Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station offers MagSafe-charging compatibility
Dock your MacBook comfortably with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. Compatible with the MacBook Pro 14”, MacBook Pro 16”, and M2 MacBook Air 2022, it comes with 3 unique docking sleeves. In fact, this gadget has a space-saving design that will dock and complement your MacBook without cluttering your desk. Boasting up to 90 Watts of power, it gives you more connectivity options. Not only that, but it also doesn’t add a bunch of cables to your workspace. Simply insert your MacBook into the vertical stand—enjoy instant connectivity along with instant productivity. Furthermore, you can use it to support dual 4K displays at 60 Hz and get Thunderbolt 4 speeds. You can also use this docking station to charge your phone, it’s that versatile. Overall, this MagSafe-charging device is both a vertical dock and a multiport hub.
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can simultaneously charge up to 4 of your devices
Give yourself and your devices the power you deserve with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Boasting 4 USB-C charging ports with 100 watts of power, it can provide enough juice for 2 M1 MacBook 16”, 1 iPhone 13, and 1 iPad Pro 11”. That’s all at the same time! Yep, it can charge up to 4 devices at once. Moreover, using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, it may be small, but it’s mighty. It charges quickly and efficiently—and much better than silicon-based chargers. With a slim design, it measures only 4.13 inches long, 3.93 inches wide, and 1.25 inches high. So this portable gadget makes it easy to take on the go. Not only that, but it also keeps your workspace free of clutter. Furthermore, the AC extension cord ensures you can sit far away from a wall if necessary, and the smart power protection features keep it safe.
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system has 4” full-range drivers & an adjustable stand
Take your setup up a level when you have the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. Combining high-quality sound with impressive versatility, it boasts 4-inch full-range drivers. Not only that, but it also has a super large 4” organic fiber cone driver. This produces clear high notes, vibrant mid-level sounds, and the powerful bass you love. Additionally, you can choose from a wired or wireless Bluetooth setup depending on your preference. And their acoustic shapes look great on any desktop. Designed with a front-facing bass port, they produce minimal sound distortion. Furthermore, you’ll love that the adjustable stand tilts vertically to send the sound in the right direction. Finally, easily use PC wired, aux, and wired headset audio toggling without having to swap cables.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip offers you high-bandwidth connectivity
Your ears deserve an upgrade: the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Thanks to the H2 chip, it boasts an upgrade of the previous AirPods Pro. This upgrade offers better performance as well as high bandwidth connectivity. Beyond that, these earbuds also have a low-distortion audio driver as well as spatial audio. Moreover, its active noise cancellation comes alongside adaptive transparency mode. This next-level mode dynamically reduces the volume of noise around you and processing at 48,000 times a second. The extra small ear tip offers more comfort for passive noise cancellation, and its precision finding feature helps you locate the case. Plus, the speaker on the bottom of the case helps you find it as well! Finally, with a more powerful and efficient design, it offers up to 6 hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case.
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you hear 2 audio streams at once
Offering both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you listen to 2 audio streams simultaneously. Moreover, you can easily switch it up between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch using USB-C connectivity. Designed with ClearCast Gen 2 AI noise cancellation and a bidirectional microphone, it lets you enjoy clear chats. Not only that, but Sonar Software also silences any annoying background noise. Additionally, its custom-designed high-fidelity speaker drivers and immersive 360° Spatial Audio truly provide a new level of gaming sound. Beyond all this, it also boasts a 38-hour battery life. And fast charging gets you 6 hours of use after only 15 minutes. Finally, its ComfortMax System gives you 4 points of adjustment for all-day gaming abilities.
FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is stable with thick legs, a carbon steel base & more
Avoid worrying about your work equipment when you use the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk. With BIFMA certification, this desk has smooth-moving thick leg columns and a sturdy solid carbon steel base. In fact, it can hold up to 355 pounds! And everything stays in place as you adjust the height from 22.8″ to 48.4″. Moreover, it works great for everyone from 4’2″ to 6’4″ tall. Beyond all this, you can choose a frame width between 43.4” and 74.8” and a desk board width between 47.2” and 80”. Designed with an embedded cable tray underneath the desktop, it keeps your space free of clutter. Choose a C- shape or T-shape desk frame style and then select your LCD keypad panel. The Premium panel has a USB charging port, 4 height presets, and a child lock. Finally, the Advanced option also has a sit-stand reminder and an anti-collision feature.
