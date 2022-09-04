ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvanians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite high gas prices, traffic

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyXl3_0hi74fDE00

PITTSBURGH — It’s Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and more travelers are celebrating with one last road trip despite high gas prices.

Gas prices have been dropping for more than two months but are still 74 cents more than a year ago.

The national average for gas is $3.90 per gallon.

Gas prices could play a factor in why flight numbers are starting to rise again.

The Pittsburgh International Airport is expected to have its busiest Labor Day travel period since 2019, according to its publication “Blue Sky News.”

Despite rising flight numbers, AAA said more people are taking road trips rather than the air, with the highest number of trips since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA said the best way to avoid traffic if you are traveling for Labor Day is to travel during off-peak hours.

