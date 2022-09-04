DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the first leg of the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, as the team pulled off an ugly extra-inning win. According to Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has plagued him during the second half of the season. Justin Shackil of Jomboy Media indicates that Boone said the Yankees are still mulling an IL stint for the star infielder.

