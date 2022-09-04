Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Cardinals break insane MLB 0-817 cold streak you won’t believe is real
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others
The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation
The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge serves up stern take on teams giving him Barry Bonds treatment
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. From there on out, the Twins basically refused to pitch to the behemoth. Judge was intentionally walked three times during the night cap.
MLB・
Joey Gallo speaks out on Cody Bellinger’s hitting slump
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball at 93-42, but Cody Bellinger is struggling immensely. He’s batting .199 on the season with 17 homers and lately, Bellinger has been even worse. The outfielder slashed .192 in August and has yet to register a single hit in five games this month.
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
MLB・
Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race
John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race
Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees mulling worrying DJ LeMahieu move as toe injury persists
DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the first leg of the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, as the team pulled off an ugly extra-inning win. According to Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has plagued him during the second half of the season. Justin Shackil of Jomboy Media indicates that Boone said the Yankees are still mulling an IL stint for the star infielder.
Padres star Juan Soto gets perfect update after injury scare
San Diego Padres star Juan Soto gave fans quite the scare on Wednesday after he was hit by a 91 MPH fast ball on the shoulder in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fortunately, the issue doesn’t seem severe. According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Soto sustained a...
The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back
Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering […] The post The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs
San Diego Padres fans will not be happy with what happened with marquee trade deadline acquisition, outfielder Juan Soto, in the third inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the second pitch of his at-bat against Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry in the bottom of the third inning, Soto was hit with a […] The post Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
