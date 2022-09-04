ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat

These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
Jerry Seinfeld chooses wild scapegoat for Mets blowing division lead

New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld puts the blame on the team’s collapse on Timmy Trumpet, who played closer Edwin Diaz to the mound recently. The New York Mets were enjoying some solid success after the All-Star break with the crosstown Yankees struggling. But, as baseball goes, the momentum has shifted away from the Mets and towards the Atlanta Braves. After losing 8-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, the Mets shared first place in the NL East with the Braves, who defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-9.
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing

Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
BRONX, NY
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
