Villa Ridge, MO

KMOV

Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say

St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Franklin County, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car

A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
EUREKA, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Washington Missourian

Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County

(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington police investigating catalytic converter thefts

The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday. Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
WASHINGTON, MO

