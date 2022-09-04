Read full article on original website
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway. Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m....
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
Washington Missourian
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death
The family of a Holts Summit woman killed when a truck hit her in 2020 in Jefferson City has sued the truck driver, his employer and another driver over her death. The post Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Enlisting in Army Under an Assumed Name Almost 40-Years-Later
(MISSOURINET) – A man from St. Louis will serve 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to living under an assumed name that he used to enlist in the Army 37 years ago. Brent Palm has the story:
KOMU
Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at Warren County gun store
WRIGHT CITY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
Man on bike struck and killed in South Grand
A man was killed in a hit and run Tuesday in south St. Louis city
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
Washington Missourian
Washington police investigating catalytic converter thefts
The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday. Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
