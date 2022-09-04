ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.

The program, launched by the sheriff’s office in 2019 , offers veterans help with substance abuse, mental health and employment. The participants stay in a jail pod specifically for veterans.

“As the grandson of a World War II veteran, I believe it is imperative that we provide these services to our military veterans who have earned them by bravely serving our country,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said about the program in 2020. “I’m incredibly proud of the commitment these individuals have made to get their lives back on the right track.”

(via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said graduating from the program is just the first step the veterans will take in their journey to build a better life outside of prison.

Comments / 11

Linda McWilliams
1d ago

All convicts deserve help to get back on the right track . My father spent 23 years in the Army, my son's served in the AF . Having been a brat , I appreciate our Vets but they are just people , and making them out as if saints or special is just wrong . Everyone deserves a chance no matter what they did for a living. Many of those Vets only did 4 years in service and treating them differently all because they joined the service , is simply wrong. The guy that did construction, mechanic, engineer , or anything else, also deserves help . Stop making Vets out as if they are saints and should be treated so much better then one that has been a civilian .

Reply
2
