10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.

The program, launched by the sheriff’s office in 2019 , offers veterans help with substance abuse, mental health and employment. The participants stay in a jail pod specifically for veterans.

“As the grandson of a World War II veteran, I believe it is imperative that we provide these services to our military veterans who have earned them by bravely serving our country,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said about the program in 2020. “I’m incredibly proud of the commitment these individuals have made to get their lives back on the right track.”





(via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said graduating from the program is just the first step the veterans will take in their journey to build a better life outside of prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.