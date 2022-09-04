Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Wild Florida State vs. LSU Ending
The Florida State-LSU game had a little bit of everything on Sunday night. It had some great plays on offense, defense, and especially special teams towards the end of the game. The game looked to be over in the final couple of minutes before LSU drove 99 yards to get...
College GameDay adding exciting new full-time member
If you thought ESPN’s College GameDay needed some new blood and an infusion of energy, it’s coming in the form of the ineffable Pat McAfee. College football fans don’t know any other way to start their Saturday mornings than by turning to ESPN’s College GameDay to see the familiar faces of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and, of course, the incredible Lee Corso.
College GameDay Announces Impressive News From Week 1 Show
ESPN's College GameDay is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. Last Saturday, the College GameDay crew was in Columbus to preview a matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its ratings for its Week 1 broadcast. College GameDay averaged 2.1 million viewers during...
College GameDay 2022 Week 2: Alabama vs Texas
College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is on the road again for Week 2. This time we'll be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, when the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Hosted by Rece Davis, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m.-noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo
Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement
Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
New Report Explains Why Russell Wilson Left Seattle Seahawks for Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson is the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and the team will kick off the 2022 season against Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Sept. 12. But why did Wilson leave the Seahawks after being with the team for 10 seasons? According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Wilson was unhappy that Seahawks general manager John Schneider showed interest in Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and Josh Allen in 2018. At the time, Schirder explained that he was looking at quarterback prospects for evaluation purposes just in case they could land Mahomes or Wilson late in the first or second round.
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters
Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.
College Football Star Clark Yarbrough Dies at 21
Clark Yarbrough, a football player at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas died on Sunday, the school announced. He was 21 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Ouachita Baptist said that Yarbrough, a defensive lineman, collapsed on Sunday. "Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
ESPN's Heather Dinich makes case for Ohio State as best team in the country after Week 1
ESPN’s Heather Dinich made an argument for Ohio State as the best team in the country after a Week 1 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. In what was the most anticipated game of the weekend, Ohio State overcame several key injuries and a halftime deficit to pull out the win at home over a top 5 opponent. Notre Dame impressed many people with how competitive of a game it was.
Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
The Buckeyes welcome the Red Wolves to Columbus for their first all-time meeting on Saturday afternoon.
ESPN's Rece Davis Has A Warning About College Football Playoff Expansion
Fans have been asking for the College Football Playoff to be expanded for a while now. Those efforts paid off. The sport's exclusive postseason will feature 12 teams starting in 2026, or possibly sooner. However, ESPN's Rece Davis thinks expanding the playoff will diminish the importance of the regular season....
