'We Are Always Happy To Be In And Are Up For The Challenge' - Thomas Tuchel On Starting The Champions League
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel seems to be looking forward to the upcoming Champions League campaign despite the Blue's rocky start to the season.
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
Reece James signs new Chelsea contract to 2028
England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028. The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020. James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them...
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract
Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.
Freiburg ride fortune to top table but Streich chooses to channel Ranieri | Andy Brassell
Coach insists avoiding relegation is his club’s main aim despite a topsy-turvy 3-2 win at Leverkusen that took them to the summit
'They Will Be Attacking All The Time' - Rodri Preview's Champions League Opener Vs Sevilla
Manchester City Midfielder Rodri previews tomorrow's UEFA Champions League opener against Sevilla.
Brandon Thomas-Asante: New West Brom striker a 'shining example', says Steve Bruce
West Bromwich Albion new boy Brandon Thomas-Asante made a dream debut when he came off the bench to equalise for the Baggies at The Hawthorns in the 98th minute on Friday. Just 48 hours after signing from Salford City, he scrambled the ball in to deny Vincent Kompany's Burnley all three points and send Twitter mad.
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
Champions League: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'not surprised' holders are 'underdogs'
Coverage: Radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sportsound; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is "not surprised" the bookmakers make his holders only fifth favourites to win this season's Champions League. Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City and...
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper and Ajax Explore East African Beadwork for New Pre-Match Collection
Football and fashion’s relationship is continuing to thrive. Recently, we’ve seen some of the top sides in European football present kits that are designed to be worn outside of the 90 minutes. For example, Arsenal’s recently-released Notting Hill Carnival-inspired pre-match jersey tapped into Jamaican culture with a colorway that represented the national flag. Now, Ajax is extending its connection with Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper for a new pre-match kit that celebrates Amsterdam’s diverse and inclusive population.
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
Former Blue Pat Nevin Shares His Thoughts On Chelsea's Recent Business Over The Summer
Ex-Blue midfielder Pat Nevin speaks on Thomas Tuchel under no pressure to succeed and Wesley Fofana being worth every penny.
With Sacramento's MLS plans on hiatus, a U.S. Open Cup win would etch team into American soccer lore
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- When Sacramento Republic forward Maalique Foster walked to the penalty spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal July 27, it represented one of the most pivotal moments in club history and in American soccer lore. After 120 minutes of goalless soccer, second-division USL Championship side Sacramento trailed...
Roy Keane Labels Mikel Arteta A "Sore Loser" After Arsenal's Defeat At Man United
Keane was responding to Arteta's post-match comments following United's 3-1 win over the Gunners on Sunday.
Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.What is the Arsenal team news?Arsenal are still set to be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny while Emile Smith Rowe injured himself warming down at Old Trafford on Sunday.Predicted Arsenal line-upArsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, SakaOddsFC Zurich: 9/1Draw: 21/4Arsenal: 1/3
Newell's Old Boys
- Match ends, Talleres de Córdoba 2, Newell's Old Boys 1. 90'+7' Second Half ends, Talleres de Córdoba 2, Newell's Old Boys 1. 90'+6' Foul by Genaro Rossi (Newell's Old Boys).
