Premier League

BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA
BBC

Reece James signs new Chelsea contract to 2028

England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028. The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020. James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
SOCCER
hypebeast.com

Daily Paper and Ajax Explore East African Beadwork for New Pre-Match Collection

Football and fashion’s relationship is continuing to thrive. Recently, we’ve seen some of the top sides in European football present kits that are designed to be worn outside of the 90 minutes. For example, Arsenal’s recently-released Notting Hill Carnival-inspired pre-match jersey tapped into Jamaican culture with a colorway that represented the national flag. Now, Ajax is extending its connection with Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper for a new pre-match kit that celebrates Amsterdam’s diverse and inclusive population.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
BBC

Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.What is the Arsenal team news?Arsenal are still set to be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny while Emile Smith Rowe injured himself warming down at Old Trafford on Sunday.Predicted Arsenal line-upArsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, SakaOddsFC Zurich: 9/1Draw: 21/4Arsenal: 1/3
UEFA
ESPN

Newell's Old Boys

- Match ends, Talleres de Córdoba 2, Newell's Old Boys 1. 90'+7' Second Half ends, Talleres de Córdoba 2, Newell's Old Boys 1. 90'+6' Foul by Genaro Rossi (Newell's Old Boys).
SOCCER

