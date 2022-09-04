ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

U.S. blows out Venezuela 101-49, advances to AmeriCup quarterfinals

RECIFE, Brazil -- Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by...
The Associated Press

Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
