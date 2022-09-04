Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
U.S. blows out Venezuela 101-49, advances to AmeriCup quarterfinals
RECIFE, Brazil -- Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by...
India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
(Reuters) - India and Japan said on Thursday they would deepen defence cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning a joint military drill involving their air force fighters.
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe downs Andrey Rublev in straight sets, becomes first American man to make US Open semifinals since 2006
NEW YORK -- About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the US Open semifinals Wednesday by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded hearty...
Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery
BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. The rains are expected to last at least through Friday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya’an city, the reports said. Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taiwan representative will attend Abe state funeral, foreign ministry says
TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A representative from Taiwan will attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, but is still discussing whom to send, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
A group of speech therapists have been convicted of sedition for publishing children's books about sheep warriors battling evil wolves
Prosecutors said the evil wolves depicted in the Hong Kong group's books alluded to the mainland Chinese authorities.
Pakistan UNESCO site Moenjodaro badly damaged by flooding
One of the world's oldest preserved human settlements has been significantly damaged by torrential rain in Pakistan as the country battles the worst floods in its history.
ASIA・
ESPN
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth among Davis Love III picks to fill out stacked U.S. roster for Presidents Cup
It won't quite be Alabama's top-ranked football team playing Akron on its home field, but the U.S. figures to be an overwhelming favorite to defeat the International team for the ninth straight time in the Presidents Cup in two weeks. U.S. team captain Davis Love III filled out his remaining...
Comments / 0