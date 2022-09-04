ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Route 66 in Chicago: The Mother Road in the Windy City

Route 66 in Chicago feels like the start of an awfully big adventure. 2,500 miles of the Mother Road sprawling out in front of you, taking you all the way across the country, through states that a lot of Americans will never even see, before depositing you in sunny, glittery California.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest

Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Thanks to reader Mary Mrugalski for capturing the beautiful late-August sunrise above. Don’t miss our compilation of the last 13 days of Evanston photos, snapshots from around the city. And if you capture a newsworthy image or just a pretty picture, be sure to email it to news@evanstonroundtable.com so we can include it in our next photo roundup.
EVANSTON, IL
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

EPD honor guard performs at city’s ballparks

Members of the Evanston Police honor guard held up flags and carried rifles during the National anthem at Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday, Sept. 2, – and will repeat the honor this Friday, Sept. 9, at Wrigley Field. “We reached out to the clubs and they invited...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise

CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

George Pullman (Permanent Address, Graceland Cemetery) Was the Unwitting Reason We Have Labor Day

One of the behind-the-scenes reasons we celebrate Labor Day is spending his eternity right here in Uptown, barricaded deep under the ground in Graceland Cemetery. George Pullman, who invented the railway sleeping car, also created a company town in Chicago (now the aptly named Pullman neighborhood). To increase profits during the 1893 recession, he cut workers' pay (he was their boss), but did not decrease their rents (he was also their landlord) or the prices at the stores (which he also owned).
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia

BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti launches GOP bid for Cook County Board President

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti on Wednesday announced he is running against Cook County Board President in November as a Republican.He made the official announcement at the Billy Goat Tavern, with his wife at his side. No one ran in the Republican primary for Cook County Board President, so the party is backing Fioretti in their slot on the November ballot.Fioretti said he's sick of the Chicago political machine and policies that aren't helping the people living in Cook County."Crime is on the rise. Cook County spending is out of control. Our infrastructure is crumbling. And we have higher taxes than ever before," he said.Fioretti previously ran against Preckwinkle as a Democrat in 2018, and lost by a 20-point margin. Preckwinkle's campaign said she is focused on launching the county's guaranteed basic income program, and investing in mental and behavioral health services for Cook County residents.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman reported missing for almost 2 months

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday. Keyla Pinanjota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road. Anyone with information about Pinanjota's whereabouts...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL

