Three can’t miss September food events in NJ
We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/7
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 18 - 28 mph (Gust 31 mph) 15 - 24 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature. 78° - 86°. (Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature72° - 75°. Sunrise/Sunset6:29am...
This Amazing Sub Sandwich is Best in New Jersey and Among Best in the U.S.
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
Alright New Jersey, You Can Make 5 Grand Just By Eating Cereal This Month
Cereal is one of the simple pleasures in life. It's good for breakfast if you add some milk, or soy milk if you're me, and it's also good dry as a snack. When I was a kid I'd start my day off with two huge bowls of cereal and a pop tart, needless to say, I was a pretty big kid!
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger
If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
Forget the Diner— Whip up this delicious NJ classic dish at home
While I can’t say this is something I eat regularly, I can say it’s on almost every American restaurant menu in New Jersey. Disco Fries have always been a New Jersey classic and several restaurants have earned a serious amount of attention and fame for theirs. Disco Fries...
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
Go Inside Serendipity III: Atlantic City, NJ’s Sweet New Restaurant
There are plenty of restaurants in Atlantic City to enjoy. And lately, it seems like they're adding more. One of the latest restaurants to open at Ocean Casino & Resort is Serendipity III, best known for its decadent ice cream desserts. This is their first New Jersey location, but you may have visited their restaurant in NYC before.
Men's room attendant celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday after Labor Day
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a big nothing burger to me.
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
N.J.’s Danny DeVito goes rogue in Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate
Do you say pork roll or Taylor ham? Everyone in New Jersey has an opinion and they aren’t afraid to say it. The latest voice to the Garden State’s undying culinary battle is Danny DeVito, the acclaimed actor and Asbury Park native, who shared his side in a recent video posted on Wired’s YouTube channel on Aug. 24.
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
