4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is Willing To Attend LeBron James' Players-Only Minicamp Prior To Start Of Season, Says NBA Insider
The Russell Westbrook experiment has not worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. The team only went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament this past year during the point guard's presence. Obviously, it wasn't all his fault, but many viewed him as one of the biggest problems on the squad.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
What does Rudy Gobert think about Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers?
Rudy Gobert told Eurohoops that Donovan Mitchell, his former teammate with the Utah Jazz is headed for a “great opportunity for him” with the Cleveland Cavaliers “to just get to a new system, a new team and be able to show what he can do.”
Major Ohio State news could relate to Bronny James
The Ohio State basketball program lost one of its 2023 commitments on Monday morning when four-star shooting guard George Washington III announced that he is de-committing from the program, and there’s a chance the move could have something to do with Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.
Report: Members of Knicks believe their offers for Donovan Mitchell were better than Cavs’ final package
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of their biggest moves in years by completing a stunning trade for guard Donovan Mitchell. To get the deal done, the Cavs shipped away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. For much of the offseason,...
Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley
Donaghy says he once bet against Heat against the Knicks because of Riley
Byron Scott Drops Truth Bomb On Lakers-Celtics Rivalry: "The Rivalry Was Real, It Was Legit. We Couldn't Stand Each Other..."
In Boston, the combined powers of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are expected to keep the Celtics near the top of the standings. With one of the best rosters in the NBA, the Cs have the potential to build on their Finals appearance and win big if they can all get on the same page this season.
Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook's First Dish To Patrick Beverley
Will there be any more?
The Jazz Will be Competitive Sooner Than Some Critics Think
The Utah Jazz have a rich tradition of overcoming small-market adversity.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed Why He Became The Coach Of The Los Angeles Lakers In 1994: “I Never Wanted To Coach. Dr. Buss Said Can You Do This For Me And When He Hit Me With That, Then I Said Yeah, Okay."
NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is a legend of the game. He was a super talented player and was a winner throughout his career in the league. Moreover, he spent his entire career wearing the iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Obviously, he means a lot to Lakers fans and...
