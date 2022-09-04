Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Several injured running out of AMC Hoffman Center movie theater on Saturday night
Several people were injured Saturday evening (September 3) after a man allegedly threatened to harm someone, leading to a stampede out of the AMC Hoffman Center 22 movie theater (206 Hoffman Street). The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. and the suspect was gone by the time officers got to...
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Shots fired, man on a roof leads to active barricade in NW DC
WASHINGTON — An active barricade situation turned into a person in crisis incident in Northwest D.C. after a man reportedly fired a gun Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man fired a gun, which led officers to be dispatched just before 4 p.m. to Kennedy Street Northwest and Georgia Avenue Northwest.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
arlnow.com
Wakefield junior dies after SUV vs. scooter crash in Alexandria
(Updated at 11:15 p.m.) A Wakefield High School junior has died in the hospital after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter. Miguel Angel Rivera suffered what were described as “massive injuries” after being struck while returning from work on an electric scooter. On Monday, his...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
Around 100 fish killed in Four Mile Run area after hazmat incident, Arlington Fire & EMS says
ARLINGTON, Va. — A hazmat incident led to approximately 100 fish dying in the Four Mile Run area Wednesday, according to Arlington Fire and EMS. Officials first reported the incident on Twitter around 5:45 p.m. saying crews were investigating a hazmat situation between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.
Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital
Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
Man arrested, charged for firing gun during argument with neighbor in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Silver Spring man is facing charges after firing a gun while arguing with a neighbor Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officers responded to Farnell Drive, off of Georgia Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting....
NBC Washington
‘We Lost an Angel': 16-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck While Riding Scooter in Alexandria
A 16-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV while riding an electric scooter late last month in Alexandria, Virginia. Miguel Ángel Rivera was hit at Sanger Avenue and North Beauregard Street, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Alexandria police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died on Monday.
Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m. Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious...
11 catalytic converters, 7 airbags stolen from vehicles in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from May 2022 after 11 cars were burglarized in Arlington early Wednesday morning. Police say nearly a dozen of catalytic converters and seven airbags were stolen from vehicles in Arlington County. The first incident happened on Aug....
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
fox5dc.com
14-year-old boy shot in the head in DC's Shaw neighborhood: police
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the head Monday night in northwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. A woman was also shot in the shoulder but refused medical treatment.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Laurel leaves one dead
A North Carolina man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash between two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Laurel.
