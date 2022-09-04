ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 7

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

We gonna get that cheap fly deal to fly Maui in the morning. Eat Chick-fil-A all day then hunt deer and fly back. Good times coming.

Reply(1)
2
Related
QSR Web

Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location

Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
KAHULUI, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kahului, HI
Restaurants
City
Kahului, HI
Kahului, HI
Lifestyle
Kahului, HI
Food & Drinks
City
Kapolei, HI
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
hawaiireporter.com

Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chick Fil A#David And Goliath#Food Drink#State#Franchise Times#O Ahu
DogTime

Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts

Conservationists in Hawaii are enlisting specially trained dogs to help them sniff out invasive weeds. The Honolulu Civil Beat reports about a new organization, Conservation Dogs of Hawaii (CDH), and its unique strategy to cull the growth of invasive species. A Novel Solution to a Growing Problem Kyoko Johnson is a certified dog trainer specializing in […] The post Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts appeared first on DogTime.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
HANA, HI
Mashed

Mashed

143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy