COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
We gonna get that cheap fly deal to fly Maui in the morning. Eat Chick-fil-A all day then hunt deer and fly back. Good times coming.
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location
Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years.
Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022
OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
Out at sea since June, California kayaker is headed for Hawaii
On Monday, Cyril Derreumaux celebrated his 46th birthday out at sea, thinking about his son Simon who also shares the same birthday and turns 14.
Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts
Conservationists in Hawaii are enlisting specially trained dogs to help them sniff out invasive weeds. The Honolulu Civil Beat reports about a new organization, Conservation Dogs of Hawaii (CDH), and its unique strategy to cull the growth of invasive species. A Novel Solution to a Growing Problem Kyoko Johnson is a certified dog trainer specializing in […] The post Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts appeared first on DogTime.
Food service slumps in Central Florida as restaurants struggle to keep employees
ORLANDO, Fla. — People eating at restaurants in Central Florida may have noticed service has slowed down. This is because restaurant owners around the U.S. are having trouble finding and retaining employees. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s a big problem for the entire restaurant industry....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
Juul to pay Hawaii nearly $7M in teen vaping probe
In a $438.5 million agreement, the Department of the Attorney General stated that the electronic cigarette maker JUUL will comply with a series of terms that limits their marketing and sales practices.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
hawaiinewsnow.com
Faced with staffing shortages, MPD looks to drop retirement age requirement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police departments across the nation as well as Hawaii face staffing shortages, a new proposal on Maui is hoping to retain and incentivize officers. There’s growing support for a proposal at the Maui County Council that would relax rules on when police officers can retire.
KITV.com
House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend. One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
Mashed
