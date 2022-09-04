ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Berenstain Bears literary agent dies at 102 in Ocala

By Hillel Italie
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13b28b_0hi713qM00

OCALA, Fla. — Sterling Lord, the uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died.

He had just turned 102.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Lord died Saturday in a nursing home in Ocala, Florida, according to his daughter, Rebecca Lord.

“He had a good death and died peacefully of old age,” she told The Associated Press.

Sterling Lord, who started his own agency in 1952 and later merged with rival Literistic to form Sterling Lord Literistic Inc., was a failed magazine publisher who became, almost surely, the longest-serving agent in the book business. He stayed with the company he founded until he was nearly 100 — and then decided to launch a new one.

His full roster of clients produced works about sports, politics, murder and the travails of illustrated animals.

Thanks to his friendship with Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, Lord helped launch Stan and Jan Berenstain’s multimillion-selling books about an anthropomorphic bear family. He negotiated terms between McGinniss and accused killer Jeffrey MacDonald, later convicted, for the true crime classic “Fatal Vision.” He found a publisher for Nicholas Pileggi’s mob story “Wiseguy” and helped arrange the deal for its celebrated film adaptation, “Goodfellas.”

In the early 1960s, Viking had asked Lord to get a blurb from Kerouac for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” Kesey’s first and most famous novel. Kerouac declined, but Lord was so impressed by the book that he ended up representing Kesey for his next work, “Sometimes a Great Notion.”

He represented former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and Judge John Sirica of Watergate fame and worked often with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during her time as an editor with Doubleday and Viking. Some of the great sports books of the 20th century, from “North Dallas Forty” to “Secretariat,” were written by his clients.

“A number of things about this business have really caught me and made it a compelling interest,” Lord told the AP in 2013. “First, I’m interested in good writing. Second, I am interested in new and good ideas. And third, I’ve been able to meet some extraordinarily interesting people.”

Lord was married four times, and had one child, Rebecca.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home

Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
HOMOSASSA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Pileggi
Person
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
Jack Kerouac
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Berenstain Bears#Literary Agent#Stan And Jan Berenstain#The Associated Press#Literistic
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
108K+
Followers
122K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy