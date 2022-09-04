Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
KITV.com
Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Ewa Beach -- after an apparent shooting --near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Honolulu Police on scene for attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach. Police are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach.
KHON2
Severe damage to home after raging fire in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have closed roads near the scene of a building fire in Kalihi. The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a fire call on Iao Lane at around 7:38 p.m. According to HFD, the history of the home reveals that it has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating what witnesses are calling an ax attack in Ewa Beach on Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. by the Texaco station near Fort Weaver and Papipi roads. Witnesses said a female used an ax to assault another female and then fled the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man in 30s suffers cardiac arrest during Waikiki Roughwater Swim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s suffered a cardiac arrest during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said. Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, rescued the man around 9:30 a.m. EMS treated the man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Mokapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officers rarely disciplined for violating policy on body cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five years after the Honolulu Police Department started rolling out body-worn cameras to officers, some are still not turning on the devices when required, others are shutting them off when they’re not supposed, and critics say it’s time for tougher penalties for policy violations. HPD...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
DUI arrests down in Hawaii
"Until you've had to see somebody get wrapped up in a body bag, and you're at the scene and you just see the grieving families and the people coming down and until you feel that gut-wrenching, it's just not the same," Cpt. Slayter said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HPD arrest man for getting into car on HFD property
Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
Woman assaults hospital staff in Aiea
A woman allegedly assaulted a healthcare worker on Saturday, Sept. 3 around 5:25 p.m. in Aiea , according to the Honolulu Police Department.
HPD system gives ‘The Terminator’ a run for its money
Honolulu Police have an extra set of eyes looking for criminals, specifically their license plates. They're looking to add more to the force as staffing shortages continue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
Ocean Safety rescues over 32 people on south shore
According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, he was rescued off Waikiki on Monday.
Comments / 1