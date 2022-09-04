ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KITV.com

Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Ewa Beach -- after an apparent shooting --near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Honolulu Police on scene for attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach. Police are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Severe damage to home after raging fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have closed roads near the scene of a building fire in Kalihi. The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a fire call on Iao Lane at around 7:38 p.m. According to HFD, the history of the home reveals that it has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man in 30s suffers cardiac arrest during Waikiki Roughwater Swim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s suffered a cardiac arrest during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said. Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, rescued the man around 9:30 a.m. EMS treated the man...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Mokapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

DUI arrests down in Hawaii

"Until you've had to see somebody get wrapped up in a body bag, and you're at the scene and you just see the grieving families and the people coming down and until you feel that gut-wrenching, it's just not the same," Cpt. Slayter said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
PEARL CITY, HI

