dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
Shifting narratives about the Merge could affect how investors view Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning
SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
u.today
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
PETS・
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Sets Cardano (ADA) Price Target As Critical Vasil Upgrade Approaches
A widely followed crypto analyst says Cardano (ADA) is likely to surge leading up to the smart contract platform’s upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade. Crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 767,000 YouTube subscribers that while ADA is in a clear bear market, the Ethereum (ETH) challenger could soon jump to as high as $0.60.
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called the May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says ‘Now Is the Time’ To Flip Bullish on BTC
The digital assets analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the time is right to purchase the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,100 Twitter followers that BTC is in a “full test” of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model. “It may...
investing.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shoots Up 26% To Emerge As Day's Top Gainer Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Here's Why
© Reuters. Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shoots Up 26% To Emerge As Day's Top Gainer Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Here's Why. Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) soared over 26% to $40.65 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
