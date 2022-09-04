ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning

SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation

A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
