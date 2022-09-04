Read full article on original website
JMU linebackers fill 'big shoes' of FCS All-American
Taurus Jones readied for the snap, farthest to the right on the line of scrimmage of JMU’s defense. He’s normally about five yards behind his defensive line, filling holes in the run game and dropping into coverage on a pass — a key cog in JMU’s FBS debut win.
The story behind JMU's new starting quarterback, and his ability to battle back.
Todd Centeio lit up the field in his first game at JMU, with six touchdowns and over one hundred yards rushing, but he’s had to battle before getting to this point in his career. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives in the story of JMU’s new starting QB.
Analysis | JMU volleyball’s depth on attack bodes well to start season
Miëtte Veldman has 93 kills through six games this season for JMU volleyball. The junior outside hitter is up 22 kills from last season six games in. She’s also 54th in the country in kills per set, earning just over four and 26th in the nation in total kills.
Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors
On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
Anti-hazing training begins at JMU with Adam’s Law in effect
On Feb. 27, 2021, college freshman Adam Oakes was forced to drink a bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey while rushing the Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) — resulting in his death, according to Northern Virginia Magazine. Oakes’ death sparked conversations around hazing and resulted in the passage of Adam’s Law, which requires student organizations across the Commonwealth to participate in an in-person, anti-hazing training program.
JMU offers many diversity-focused organizations for students of all backgrounds
Students from marginalized backgrounds may often struggle to find their place at a primarily white institution (PWI) like JMU. DeAndrae Powell, assistant director of the Intercultural Greek Council and Multicultural Programs, said the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) houses over 60 organizations that promote diversity and inclusion for students who may not have found their place at JMU just yet.
JMU halts tracking COVID-19, repurposes Stop the Spread dashboard
JMU no longer tracks the spread of COVID-19 on campus. The Stop the Spread dashboard, which used to include JMU’s COVID-19 positivity rates, vaccinations and other information regarding the pandemic and its hyperlocal effects, now acts purely as a resource page. Here, students will find a collection of JMU, state and national guidelines on how to navigate the pandemic, as well as FAQs. It’s not just for COVID-19 anymore either — there’s also information on the flu and monkeypox.
This week’s key takeaways from SGA Senate
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate held its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Sept. 6. The Senate voted to approve an amendment on behavioral misconduct and appointed a senator as the JMU Student Representative to the Harrisonburg City Council. SGA approves amendment on behavioral misconduct. The SGA Senate...
New leadership creates new initiatives at Center for Civic Engagement
With new changes at the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement, including new interim director David Kirkpatrick, comes the question: What’s next? This year, the Civic Center hasn’t slowed down but instead is supplementing its original offerings. “Rather than steadying the ship, we are hitting the gas,” Kirkpatrick...
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
Block Party in the 'Burg serves pivotal role in connecting the JMU community with local businesses
The Block Party in the 'Burg is the first event of the year that connects the small businesses of Harrisonburg with the JMU. Breeze TV Reporter Sam Game spoke with small businesses about the symbiotic relationship between the Dukes and Harrisonburg.
Legal battle over Buena Vista golf course ends
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The nearly 20-year battle over the golf course in Buena Vista is over – Vista Links has been purchased by a developer out of Richmond. Leaders said they have been paying on the golf course for nearly 20 years, and while the golf course is green, they’ve operated in ‘red’.
Project Serenity leaps from dorm room to 'Burg music scene
It all started in Chandler Hall 318B. Hassan Ali had known his roommate, Sam Peterman, since kindergarten. The two moved into Chandler Hall their freshman year at JMU in fall 2021, and on the same floor was Maiya Correa. In five months, the group would come together to form a...
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
New barbershop serves as local community hub
At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter. Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
