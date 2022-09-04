JMU no longer tracks the spread of COVID-19 on campus. The Stop the Spread dashboard, which used to include JMU’s COVID-19 positivity rates, vaccinations and other information regarding the pandemic and its hyperlocal effects, now acts purely as a resource page. Here, students will find a collection of JMU, state and national guidelines on how to navigate the pandemic, as well as FAQs. It’s not just for COVID-19 anymore either — there’s also information on the flu and monkeypox.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO