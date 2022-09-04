Jessica Pegula relishing status as top-ranked American with new sponsor

It’s about time Jessica Pegula starts getting these sort of important endorsement deals. After all, Pegula is the top-ranked American tennis player in the world — man or woman.

The No. 8-ranked Pegula, who is into the fourth round of the U.S. Open where she will face 21st-seed Petra Kvitova on Labor Day, has signed up earlier this week with Ready, one of the fastest growing sports nutrition brands.

She is the first women’s athlete to represent the brand, and joins fellow Ready team members NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA great Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Serena Williams retiring , the endorsement dollars should pick up for players such as Pegula, whose father owns the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

“I don’t think anyone will overshadow Serena and her legacy but obviously she’s not playing so it shines a lot more on the American players who are doing really well,’’ Pegula told The Post. “There’s a lot of us, a lot depth. It’s good for all of us to step up and represent U.S. tennis.’’

Jessica Pegula reacts after defeating China’s Yuan Yue during their 2022 U.S. Open women’s singles third-round match. AFP via Getty Images

Pegula will now be a spokesperson for Ready, which makes sports drinks and energy bars. As a Pittsburgh native, she thought it was a natural since the company was founded in Pittsburgh by former University of Pittsburgh guard Pat Cavanaugh.

In addition, she already had her own skincare company called Ready 24, making this venture feel like karma.

Pegula has steadily risen — slowly but surely — on the WTA tour since her pro debut in 2011. She’s a late bloomer at 28, partly because of hip and knee surgeries.

“Without the injuries I don’t know if I’d be as good as I am now,’’ Pegula said. “I learned so much getting though those injuries, even though it’s kind of cliché.’’

Pegula, who is based in Boca Raton, Florida, is a three-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist, having reached this stage at the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open and 2022 French Open.

She’s getting recognized more during tournaments but not much on the street. That is likely to change soon.

“It’s something I can say — I’m the top-ranked American in the world,’’ Pegula said. ‘It’s amazing. Something I can check off the boxes of accomplishments.’’