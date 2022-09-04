Uvalde’s 1972 state champ football team reunites to relive ‘magical’ season 50 years later

Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Uvalde Football player wearing 21, little brother at Robb during shooting
In tears, Justyn Rendon, 18, shares when he heard the news his little brothers survived the shooting at Robb Elementary. "My mom had texted me that she was able to get in touch with him and I just felt so relieved," said Justyn. It was some relief for the young...
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
State troopers outnumbered local law enforcement 2-to-1 outside Robb Elementary.
KSAT 12
‘We have some very powerful kids’: Speculation grows for another Uvalde walkout
UVALDE – School starts on Tuesday for the students of Uvalde CISD -- it’s the first time they’ll be back in the classroom since the shooting at Robb Elementary took 21 innocent lives. The months that have followed have been filled with anger, heartbreak, and calls for...
Five Texas DPS Officers Under Investigation & Two Suspended Over Uvalde School Shooting Response
Five officers working for the Texas Department of Public Safety are under investigation for their responses during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The surprising investigations were announced on Tuesday by the Director of the Texas DPS, Colonel Steve McGraw, who also revealed two of the five officers under investigation have already been suspended for their actions on May 24.According to Colonel McGraw, the five officers are under investigation by Texas’s Office of Inspector General and, should any penalties be administered as a result of the investigations, they will be decided by the OIG.Colonel...
iheart.com
Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde
The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
