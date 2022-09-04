ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 5

Rhonda
3d ago

Stop the rising crime in Harris County 👊. Pct. 2 - 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vote For Jack Morman 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Adrian Garcia has continually betrayed the Hispanic community and does NOT stand up for his constituents 😡. Pct. 4 - 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vote For Jack Cagle 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Leslie Briones’ campaign was accused of doctoring an image of Ben Chou (he is Taiwanese and Chinese American) who was Briones’ Democratic opponent in the Primary. Briones later apologized for her campaign, but the damage was done. Altering the identity of a candidate in Texas is a Class A Misdemeanor, according to the state statute.

Reply
4
Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement

Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
thekatynews.com

Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller

Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Garcia
defendernetwork.com

Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon

One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Republicans
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New COVID-19 cases continue steady decline as wastewater viral count spikes

New coronavirus cases declined in the first week of September, but the wastewater viral load hints at a possible resurgence. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Houston’s average wastewater viral load rose to 583% of the baseline as of Sept. 6—or 5.83 times higher than the COVID-19 viral count of July 2020—a 48.88% increase over the previous week’s baseline, according to the Texas Medical Center.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Great-grandmother waiting on paperwork to reconstruct home damaged by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - More than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey, a Houston woman is receiving some much-needed help. As we first reported 2 weeks ago, 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs has been living in a heavily damaged home ever since Hurricane Harvey. The great-grandmother doesn’t have insurance and has been living in the damaged home off Bay Cedar Drive for about 35 years.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox26houston.com

Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills

HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy