Rhonda
3d ago
Stop the rising crime in Harris County 👊. Pct. 2 - 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vote For Jack Morman 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Adrian Garcia has continually betrayed the Hispanic community and does NOT stand up for his constituents 😡. Pct. 4 - 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vote For Jack Cagle 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Leslie Briones’ campaign was accused of doctoring an image of Ben Chou (he is Taiwanese and Chinese American) who was Briones’ Democratic opponent in the Primary. Briones later apologized for her campaign, but the damage was done. Altering the identity of a candidate in Texas is a Class A Misdemeanor, according to the state statute.
Crime continues to be concern for voters amid race for Harris County judge
HOUSTON - Republican Alex Mealer is calling her challenge of incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo a referendum on public safety and runaway violence. 61 days out from the election, the West Point graduate and Afghan War veteran delivered a pledge. "We have the votes when we get in office...
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement
Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
Harris County commissioners set stage for tax rate vote
Commissioners discuss the tax rates and budget during their Sept. 6 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Commissioner Ramsey's request for 200 patrol officers, not 100, and to clarify a statement made in a court hearing. Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to...
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
Race for County Judge perhaps not a "sure thing" for incumbent - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo speaking six days before Texas Comptroller Glen Hager ruled County leaders had in fact "de-funded" local constables by clawing back their reserve funds. While budgets for law enforcement have increased modestly during Hidalgo's time in office - critics contend the resources provided were...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Residents and advocates are hopeful for change as the DOJ begins investigating illegal dumping in Houston
Huey German-Wilson has been trying to clean up the illegal dumping in her Northeast Houston neighborhood for years. "We’ve seen some really horrible things in terms of illegal dumping," she said. This has included medical waste, boats, half a car, and 200 tires, according to German-Wilson, who is president...
Process of registering a dog as dangerous in Harris County has victims of attacks upset
HOUSTON - Sierra Gaines says her son is still traumatized from the dog attack that happened in front of their Spring home in 2020. Police documents show it happened in December of that year. Gaines says as she was driving towards her house, she heard her then 8-year-old son screaming...
25-year-old serves time for new conviction in Montgomery Co. while free from jail on bond in Harris Co.
HOUSTON - In 2019, Joshua Ortiz-Lopez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He bonds out of jail in October 2019 after 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin lowers his bond amount to just $15,000. "That same year, he gets convicted of felony theft in Montgomery County," said...
Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon
One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
Texas Races Are Tight, but a UH-TSU Election Survey Predicts Few Shifts in State’s Republican Leadership
The eyes of Texas, and far beyond, are upon Republican incumbent Greg Abbott’s 7% lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in their quest to occupy the governor’s office after the state’s Nov. 8 midterm elections. But among close watchers of Texas politics, the most intriguing race...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New COVID-19 cases continue steady decline as wastewater viral count spikes
New coronavirus cases declined in the first week of September, but the wastewater viral load hints at a possible resurgence. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Houston’s average wastewater viral load rose to 583% of the baseline as of Sept. 6—or 5.83 times higher than the COVID-19 viral count of July 2020—a 48.88% increase over the previous week’s baseline, according to the Texas Medical Center.
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
Great-grandmother waiting on paperwork to reconstruct home damaged by Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - More than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey, a Houston woman is receiving some much-needed help. As we first reported 2 weeks ago, 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs has been living in a heavily damaged home ever since Hurricane Harvey. The great-grandmother doesn’t have insurance and has been living in the damaged home off Bay Cedar Drive for about 35 years.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
9 businesses that opened in Sugar Land, Missouri City this summer
Poke Burri is one of the latest restaurants to emerge in Sugar Land with its Sept. 2 opening date. Eight other new businesses have opened throughout the summer. (Courtesy Poke Burri) Sugar Land and Missouri City have seen many new businesses emerge throughout the summer, including spas, a school, restaurants...
Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills
HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
