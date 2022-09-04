Read full article on original website
Stupid You
3d ago
vote all bond referendum's down, vote against them. it is just more money out of our pockets we do not have. these politician's think money grows on trees.the city and county had money to make these things happen and did not use the funds for what they were proposed for and now they are trying to cover that up. vote all these corrupt politicians out. they are not doing anything to help the people of houston or harris county.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement
Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, local leaders announce law enforcement plan to tackle crime
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer and other local leaders announced a law enforcement plan Wednesday to tackle crime. A host of law enforcement leaders joined Mealer, including Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Jack Morman, Commissioner Jack Cagle and Commissioner Tom Ramsey, to reveal their comprehensive law enforcement plan to tackle the unprecedented rise in crime around the county, a news release said.
Harris County and State of Texas continue budget battle; Garcia claims win; Comptroller slaps back
Commissioner Adrian Garcia claimed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar were backing off from their investigation, but Hegar's office told ABC13 that's not the case.
Changes make vote-by-mail process a little easier in Harris County
HOUSTON — Election Day is a couple of months away, but if you’re voting by mail, you may want to act sooner rather than later. You must meet certain criteria to qualify for a vote-by-mail ballot:. You are 65 years or older on Election Day. You are sick...
Harris County commissioners set stage for tax rate vote
Commissioners discuss the tax rates and budget during their Sept. 6 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Commissioner Ramsey's request for 200 patrol officers, not 100, and to clarify a statement made in a court hearing. Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Commissioners Pct. 2 and Pct. 4 on the ballot - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - To the victors, go the spoils....including the power to re-draw political boundaries to insure "that power" remains in hand. With that hard reality in mind - Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is defending his seat in a district presumably re-drawn to ensure an advantage over republican Jack Morman, the officeholder he narrowly ousted in 2018.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Residents and advocates are hopeful for change as the DOJ begins investigating illegal dumping in Houston
Huey German-Wilson has been trying to clean up the illegal dumping in her Northeast Houston neighborhood for years. "We’ve seen some really horrible things in terms of illegal dumping," she said. This has included medical waste, boats, half a car, and 200 tires, according to German-Wilson, who is president...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
fox26houston.com
Race for County Judge perhaps not a "sure thing" for incumbent - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo speaking six days before Texas Comptroller Glen Hager ruled County leaders had in fact "de-funded" local constables by clawing back their reserve funds. While budgets for law enforcement have increased modestly during Hidalgo's time in office - critics contend the resources provided were...
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates in to the jail. It's a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago.
HPD's 'loud-noise unit' now enforcing ordinance to stem Washington Corridor nuisance
A problem that has plagued longtime Washington Corridor residents for more than a decade is now being dealt with, and HPD is deploying a new division to enforce it.
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
fox26houston.com
25-year-old serves time for new conviction in Montgomery Co. while free from jail on bond in Harris Co.
HOUSTON - In 2019, Joshua Ortiz-Lopez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He bonds out of jail in October 2019 after 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin lowers his bond amount to just $15,000. "That same year, he gets convicted of felony theft in Montgomery County," said...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
defendernetwork.com
Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon
One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New COVID-19 cases continue steady decline as wastewater viral count spikes
New coronavirus cases declined in the first week of September, but the wastewater viral load hints at a possible resurgence. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Houston’s average wastewater viral load rose to 583% of the baseline as of Sept. 6—or 5.83 times higher than the COVID-19 viral count of July 2020—a 48.88% increase over the previous week’s baseline, according to the Texas Medical Center.
thevindicator.com
Dayton projects over 27,000 new residents coming to area
DAYTON - Saying growth and change are coming to Dayton has become somewhat redundant, but with 23 developments in the works currently, it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, City Manager Steve Floyd gave the annual State of the City Address to the Dayton Chamber. He spoke on the coming development, which will weigh heavily on city infrastructure soon.
