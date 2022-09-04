Read full article on original website
Logan County “Outstanding” Awards
GUTHRIE – Awards are given annually to the top 4-H members per age group who exhibit overall achievement in their project work. These awards were presented at the Logan County 4-H achievement banquet held at the fairgrounds this past August. The Outstanding Beginner awards were sponsored by Logan County...
Taylor, Hirzel named Lions Club Students of the Month
Lauren Taylor and Landen Hirzel were recently recognized as the Guthrie Lions Students of the Month. Lauren, the daughter of Beth and Scott, is involved in tennis, student council, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Bluejay Crew and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the Junior and Senior Class President,...
