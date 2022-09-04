Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
VIDEO: Two men shot, one killed in Virginia undercover fentanyl bust turned police shootout
Prince William County Police Department has released further details -- including vivid footage captured by a nearby doorbell camera -- on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, in a Woodbridge neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
2 charged in connection with deadly police shooting during drug operation in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge where several officers exchanged gunfire with three suspects during an undercover drug operation. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened on September 1 as part of undercover operation into fentanyl distribution...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in connection with shooting of 14-year-old in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting in Northwest, D.C. that left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Monday night along the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. Nearby officers responded to the scene...
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Dies After Shooting During Police Drug Operation in Woodbridge
A 19-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot in a Woodbridge, Virginia, neighborhood during what police called an undercover police operation into fentanyl distribution days earlier, authorities said. Jaiden Carter, of Woodbridge, died, Prince William County police and his family said Monday. Carter’s family retained a lawyer, who argued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Fairfax
A man is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Two suspects shot, one killed in shootout with police in Prince William
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were in a shootout with officers during a multi-agency investigation into an alleged Fentanyl distribution operation.
Stafford man caught with cardboard ID at hospital
A Stafford man was caught using a fake ID at a hospital when officers discovered his ID was made of cardboard.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria man sentenced to 45 years in prison for marijuana-related murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering another man in retaliation for robbing him of an ounce of marijuana and trying to convince a witness to lie for him to cover it up. According to court documents, Melvin...
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
Comments / 1