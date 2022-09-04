ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas YA, adult banned book clubs launched amid title challenges

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUN3O_0hi6z2Ql00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin resident Olivia DeVore, 16, was interning at Reverie Books in the spring of 2021 as conversations on challenged or banned books in classrooms began to emerge. She wanted to create a space where other teenagers could meet and think critically about the titles challenged, and how those perspectives could be a learning tool for people to access.

That spring, she launched a young adult book club based out of Reverie to highlight these perspectives. It’s a tactic other community members have taken to keep challenged books in circulation within the community, even if they’re restricted in local classrooms.

“I think it’s really, really important that people do understand others’ stories and are able to fully comprehend the world around them in their place in it,” she said. “And without those books, that becomes really difficult.”

It’s a momentum that’s grown in Central Texas as questions surrounding which titles students should have access to have risen. Last November, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to the Texas Association of School Boards regarding concerns voiced by Texas parents on books, graphic novels and other materials in ISD libraries and school systems.

His letter followed an investigation launched by Texas Republicans into school districts’ curriculum and books used on campus — specifically those addressing race and sexuality. In an Oct. 25 letter to the Texas Education Agency obtained by the Texas Tribune , Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) noted book removals in ISDs around the state and compiled a 16-page list of nearly 850 books that he had concerns with regarding their content.

RELATED: Texas bookshop shares 1000s of free books amid ISD challenges, reviews

Research conducted by the nonprofit PEN America found that more than 700 titles were banned or under investigation in Texas schools between July 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Locally, some ISDs have removed titles from their classroom libraries due to books deemed sexual or inappropriate in nature.

While classrooms are beholden to decisions made at the ISD or state level, more Central Texas bookstore owners have leaned into their own iterations of banned book clubs to help keep titles in circulation and public discussion.

Book removals within Bastrop ISD prompted local bookstore owner Ryan Holiday to give away thousands of challenged titles through banned bookmobile events earlier this year at his bookstore, The Painted Porch Bookshop.

“As booksellers, obviously, this is alarming,” he told KXAN in February. “As a writer, this is alarming; but, as human beings, we think that words matter. And truth matters.”

This past summer, the Austin Public Library partnered with independent bookstore BookPeople to host Banned Camp , a series inviting residents to engage with and discuss challenged titles with fellow readers. What began as a summer series has now extended to a yearlong program, APL announced in late August.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this series of events for the community to celebrate the freedom to read and free and open access and exchange of ideas,” said APL Director Roosevelt Weeks in a release. “Libraries exist to give people access to all kinds of information, stories, and ideas — and unfortunately, that is increasingly under threat.”

KXAN INVESTIGATES: SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too

Austin’s Black and woman-owned bookstore Black Pearl Books established a nonprofit in 2021 to “promote diversity, inclusion, and representation through literature.”

That nonprofit, Put It In a Book, launched a GoFundMe in August to raise proceeds for its Redacted Reads Book Club, centered on making these titles available to Austin-area students.

“The youth right now, we’re the future,” DeVore said. “Being exposed to this stuff, at our age that we’re at, is really important for us to gain a better worldview and a more inclusive worldview, and to create a more educated and inclusive society.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 5

Lotus
3d ago

I hope other areas create groups like this! I mean it's crazy they can't read animal farm or Charlotte's Web ! Teach them critical thinking skills! Question Everything! And research with proper sources! We don't need followers

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin artists paint Uvalde murals honoring victims

In the three months before the new school year started Tuesday in Uvalde, artists from across the state flocked to the community to paint a large, colorful mural in honor of every victim killed during the May school shooting. Two artists based in Austin joined in the project to help create some of these 21 distinct paintings.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Austin to host Emergency Preparedness Fair

On Sept 20, the City of Austin will host its first Get Ready Central Texas Emergency Preparedness Fair. According to the city, the event was designed to help people prepare for an emergency or disaster.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say

In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Holiday
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#Central Texas#The Texas Tribune#Texas Ya#Reverie Books#Isd#Republicans
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Eliza Fletcher’s death somber reality for Austin running group

Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of The Morning Jo's, an Austin running club established as a safe refuge for women looking to go for a jog in the early morning hours. Rachel Wimberley, founder and running leader of The Morning Jo's, said Tuesday's run was a somber celebration, as news of Memphis resident Eliza Fletcher's abduction and death spread across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy