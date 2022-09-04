ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchum, ID

kmvt

Update on the Ross Fork Fire

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire is still burning in the Sawtooth National Forest, and is currently more than 14,000 acres. Sunday’s conditions proved difficult for the firefighting efforts, as the hot, dry, and very windy weather enabled the fire to grow and threaten structures.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 AT 8:00 A.M. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State HWY 75 is still closed between Smiley Creek Airport Road and Smiley Creek Road. due to fire activity. This is about 22 miles south of Stanley. The...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital

ARCO – Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving east in...
ARCO, ID
