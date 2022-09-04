Read full article on original website
Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City. The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment. There are currently no...
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire is still burning in the Sawtooth National Forest, and is currently more than 14,000 acres. Sunday’s conditions proved difficult for the firefighting efforts, as the hot, dry, and very windy weather enabled the fire to grow and threaten structures.
Level one pre-evacuations in place for areas near Ross Fork Fire
SAWTOOTH CITY, Idaho — Sunday evening, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) issued level one pre-evacuation notices for campgrounds and cabins from Sawtooth City to Alturas Lake due to increased fire activity from the Ross Fork Fire. Level one evacuations mean people should be aware of fire danger in...
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 AT 8:00 A.M. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State HWY 75 is still closed between Smiley Creek Airport Road and Smiley Creek Road. due to fire activity. This is about 22 miles south of Stanley. The...
2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital
ARCO – Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving east in...
First case of equine West Nile Virus reported in Gooding County
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's first equine case of West Nile Virus (WNV) was just reported in Gooding County, by an animal health laboratory with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Common symptoms of WNV in horses include fever and weakness, which can typically be observed in the horse's...
