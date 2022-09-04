ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings September 6, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 6, 2022. CF-2022-137State of Oklahoma v. Hendon, Brian Keith. CF-2022-138State of Oklahoma v. Beagles, Brian Wayne. CF-2022-139State of Oklahoma v. Brass, Blake Elderick. CF-2022-140State of Oklahoma v. Przepiora, Aprill D. CF-2022-141State of Oklahoma v. Adams, Landon.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Arrington, Cleek inducted into Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame

Bridger Arrington from Mulhall-Orlando 4-H, and Jada Cleek from South Logan County 4-H were added to the Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame at the annual Logan County 4-H achievement banquet held at the fairgrounds this past August. Hall of Fame is awarded annually to an outstanding senior 4-H member...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Logan County, OK
Government
County
Logan County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
1600kush.com

Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
CUSHING, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The District Court#Credit Management#Llc#Marshall Dunlap Family
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for resident accused of indecent exposure

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Curtis Dale Love, 71, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Love is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure. Ponca City police report that on July 26, an officer responded to a report of a male performing lewd acts to himself while standing in the front door.
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy