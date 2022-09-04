Read full article on original website
Related
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings September 6, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 6, 2022. CF-2022-137State of Oklahoma v. Hendon, Brian Keith. CF-2022-138State of Oklahoma v. Beagles, Brian Wayne. CF-2022-139State of Oklahoma v. Brass, Blake Elderick. CF-2022-140State of Oklahoma v. Przepiora, Aprill D. CF-2022-141State of Oklahoma v. Adams, Landon.
guthrienewspage.com
Arrington, Cleek inducted into Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame
Bridger Arrington from Mulhall-Orlando 4-H, and Jada Cleek from South Logan County 4-H were added to the Logan County 4-H Hall of Fame at the annual Logan County 4-H achievement banquet held at the fairgrounds this past August. Hall of Fame is awarded annually to an outstanding senior 4-H member...
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
1600kush.com
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
poncacitynow.com
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for resident accused of indecent exposure
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Curtis Dale Love, 71, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Love is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure. Ponca City police report that on July 26, an officer responded to a report of a male performing lewd acts to himself while standing in the front door.
Blake Shelton bringing ‘Honky Tonk’ tour to Oklahoma City
A popular country music star from Oklahoma is returning to the Sooner State.
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
Man charged after allegedly embezzling over $1 million
A man is facing a felony embezzlement charge after he allegedly stole over $1 million from an insurance company's receivership estate.
Comments / 0