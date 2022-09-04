Memphis police and mounted police with horses set up a mobile command center and gather at Pine Hill Community Center in area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged abductor lives

Read full article on original website
They brought the horses out for the white lady. Sad. Might still be hope. I don’t think he let her live fearing going back to jail.
Surveillance footage shows public's reaction after Memphis shooter, Ezekiel Kelly, shoots man in AutoZone
Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
Eliza Fletcher’s murder impacts people across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Hearts continue to break for Eliza Fletcher as people leave flowers, candles, and other tokens of sympathy outside the home where her body was found. The 34-year-old mother, wife, and St. Mary’s School teacher was kidnapped and then killed after police say she was abducted by Cleotha Abston last week. The nation is feeling […]
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
WREG
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.
actionnews5.com
LIVE: Mid-South officials give update on Eliza Fletcher kidnapping, murder investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and several other law enforcement officials are giving an update on the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher. This story will be updated with information from the news...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
WSMV
Woman who escaped being abducted shares her story; Encourages women to continue to run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a Williamson County woman who escaped being abducted six years ago said what happened to Fletcher broke her heart. Still, it renewed her purpose of reminding women to live confidently and keep running without fear. “I don’t know...
actionnews5.com
City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night. Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours. Many...
WGMD Radio
Memphis kidnaping suspect still on the run after allegedly abducting mother, baby from Target
One of two suspects accused of kidnaping, robbing and releasing a mother and her 1-year-old baby outside a Target in Memphis last week is still on the run. Authorities arrested and charged the other suspect, Will Hayes, with two counts of aggravated kidnaping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of firearm possession during a dangerous felony.
Conway self-defense instructor offers tips for women after the kidnapping of Memphis jogger
A local self-defense instructor is sharing tips for women after Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped Friday morning while jogging.
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
Teacher’s abduction and murder spotlight running safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher are especially having an impact on the running community. As the community grapples with the loss of the mother and school teacher, the importance of running safety is being brought to the forefront. FOX13 spoke with the owner of...
WLBT
Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South officials gathered Tuesday morning following the positive identification of Eliza Fletcher’s body -- the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis...
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.
actionnews5.com
Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher
A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. It kicks off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and St. Jude wants you to help cure childhood cancer and celebrate Memphis!
