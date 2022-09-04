ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police and mounted police with horses set up a mobile command center and gather at Pine Hill Community Center in area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged abductor lives

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 21

AP_000133.b5ac684b0e4648a6a3f7c5ba5384abfb.1738
4d ago

They brought the horses out for the white lady. Sad. Might still be hope. I don’t think he let her live fearing going back to jail.

Reply(4)
3
Related
WREG

Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher’s murder impacts people across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Hearts continue to break for Eliza Fletcher as people leave flowers, candles, and other tokens of sympathy outside the home where her body was found. The 34-year-old mother, wife, and St. Mary’s School teacher was kidnapped and then killed after police say she was abducted by Cleotha Abston last week. The nation is feeling […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
actionnews5.com

City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night. Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours. Many...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command Center#Mounted Police#Mobile#Memphis Police
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. It kicks off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and St. Jude wants you to help cure childhood cancer and celebrate Memphis!
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy