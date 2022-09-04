Read full article on original website
AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz's Future With Promotion Ahead Of UFC 279: "If Nate Is Ready To Make This His Last Fight, I Wish Him All The Best In The World"
UFC President Dana White is appreciative of Nate Diaz's contributions to the promotion, but also is content if UFC 279 ends up being the Stockton, California star's last Octagon appearance. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's...
UFC・
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
UFC・
Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0
Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/6): Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Gold, Serena Deeb And More Compete
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
AEW All Out 2022 Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp Podcast
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Julie Cutler (@TheCrowneJules) review AEW All Out 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of your life and save on razors by going to Harrys.com/Fightful to...
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
WrestleMania 1 A&E Biography Viewership Down From Rey Mysterio Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on September 4. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on WrestleMania 1 drew 385,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 444,000 viewers the episode focusing on Rey Mysterio drew the previous Sunday. The Mania episode...
The Street Profits On Rumors Of Potential Split: We're Staying Focused, We Want To Win The Titles
The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) want the smoke, as always, and they still have their sights set on the gold. Fans continue to speculate about the duo's future; they came up short in their quest to win the tag team championship at both WWE Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Plus, Ford is often viewed as a breakout singles star in the making.
Two AEW World Championship Tournament Semi-Final Matches Set For 9/14 AEW Dynamite
The lineup for the September 14, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite is taking form. After the tournament kicked off on tonight's edition of the show, the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship tournament will take place on the 9/14 episode of AEW Dynamite. First, Bryan Danielson will take on Chris Jericho in a AEW All Out rematch after Danielson defeated Hangman Page in a first round bout. Also, Jon Moxley will face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, a match that will be contested on Friday's Rampage.
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey
Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
