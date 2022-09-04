Read full article on original website
Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Elk City Preacher Loses Home, Pets To House Fire
A family in McLoud left picking up the pieces after flames engulfed their home, destroying everything they own and killing their beloved pets. The family had just moved to Oklahoma less than a month ago after accepting a preaching job. The McLoud Fire Department said the fire started from a...
Man charged after allegedly embezzling over $1 million
A man is facing a felony embezzlement charge after he allegedly stole over $1 million from an insurance company's receivership estate.
Man arrested following shooting in Luther
One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
Warrant issued for resident accused of indecent exposure
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Curtis Dale Love, 71, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Love is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure. Ponca City police report that on July 26, an officer responded to a report of a male performing lewd acts to himself while standing in the front door.
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
