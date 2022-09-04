ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
CUSHING, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Logan County, OK
Government
City
Finley, OK
County
Logan County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The District Court#Equine Hospital#Issue Title Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for resident accused of indecent exposure

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Curtis Dale Love, 71, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Love is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure. Ponca City police report that on July 26, an officer responded to a report of a male performing lewd acts to himself while standing in the front door.
PONCA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy