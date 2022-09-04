ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Rookie Nick Lodolo Shines in Reds' Loss to Rockies Sunday

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vB4ti_0hi6yR8E00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Cincinnati Reds may be having a season to forget, but the club is fostering a promising young batch of players that their fans should surely remember.

The Reds were one of the teams that were hurt the most from the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Reds' general manager Nick Krall had been building towards 2020, acquiring stars Trevor Bauer, Nicholas Castellanos and Mike Moustakas to pair with a talented nucleus of homegrown players featuring Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Luis Castillo, Raisel Iglesias and Tyler Mahle, in hopes of getting his club over the hump.

In a shortened 60-game season, the Reds finished 31-29, earning the club its first postseason appearance since 2012.

The Reds were quickly bounced from the playoffs in the experimental National League Wild Card Series , falling to the Braves 1-0 and 5-0 in a short, best-of-three series in Atlanta.

The Reds were never able to get into a rhythm in the short season, and after losing 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer to free agency, failed to reach the playoffs in 2021, finishing 83-79.

Having lost Castellanos to free agency and with All-Star Jesse Winker entering a contract year, the Reds were at a crossroads entering 2022. Though it didn't sit well with fans at the time, general manager Nick Krall decided to punt on the 2022 season, in hopes of building a model that could sustain success in Cincinnati.

Battling injuries and trying to find a new identity, the Reds lost 22 of their first 25 games. Months later, they would trade away pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, as well as 29-year-old breakout star Brandon Drury, at the trade deadline.

The Reds have been panned by national media members for 'tanking', but those that have been watching closely can see that the club is stashing away a surplus of potential young stars that has the potential to be the foundation for the next great Reds' team.

Sunday, all eyes were on rookie starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, in game one of the Reds' doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies.

In the 14th start of his young career, Lodolo fanned nine batters, giving up just two hits and one walk across six scoreless innings at home, at the Great American Ballpark.

With the performance, Lodolo lowered his ERA from 4.30 to 3.95.

Lodolo ran into early trouble over his first six starts, logging a 5.81 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 38 strikeouts over 26.1 innings, earlier this year.

In his eight starts since, however, Lodolo has been exceptional. The former no. 7 overall pick of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft has a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 53 strikeouts over his last eight starts, clocking 46.2 innings in that time.

On August 17, Lodolo turned in his best performance yet, shutting down a potent Philadelphia Phillies' lineup over seven scoreless innings at the Great American Ballpark.

Lodolo once again shined on Sunday. He was pulled after six innings and 101 pitches by manager David Bell. The Reds' bullpen quickly melted down, allowing eight runs in three innings, spoiling what may have been Lodolo's finest outing yet.

Lodolo seems to be in the process of finding the secret to succeeding at the Great American Ballpark, a hitter's park that most pitcher's struggle at.

Finding pitchers that can excel at the Great American Ballpark will be critical to the Reds' success moving forward.

In 2022, the Reds' home park is tied with the Rockies' Coors Field in park factor, a Statcast metric that measures the impact a a ballpark has on hitters and pitchers . According to this metric, the Great American Ballpark ranks as the second-most 'hitter's park' in Major League Baseball.

Though it may be early, the 6-foot-6, left-handed, former TCU Horned Frog appears to be one of the foundational pieces that could help the Reds return to prominence in the National League.

With five top-100 prospects, two weeks ago MLB.com ranked the Reds' farm system as the fourth-best in baseball .

On a recent episode of the Jack Vita Show , MLB Network analyst and former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd was complimentary of the work Reds' GM Nick Krall is doing.

"I like what Nick and the group have done there," O'Dowd said. "I think Lodolo is turning into an impact-starter. I think (Hunter) Greene has a chance to be that. He really still needs to learn the art of pitching, but I think he'll learn that.

"To me, their young catcher (Tyler Stephenson) — who's gotten hurt — is one of the best in the game. Foundationally, they've got three young shortstops coming in down the road. I do like what the Reds are doing, and I do think in that division, where you've got some teetering-and-tottering, they've got a chance to be really good, and I don't think they're that far away from being good."

Listen to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts as Albert Pujols nears major home run milestone

Even if St. Louis Cardinals star slugger Albert Pujols didn’t hit another home run in his career, he’d still go down as one of the greatest home run hitters in Major League Baseball history. But Pujols isn’t done chasing history just yet, adding another home run to his impressive tally and bringing him one step closer to history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Nick Lodolo
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Nicholas Castellanos
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Brandon Drury
ESPN

Yelich 499-foot HR for Brews, but Grichuk, Rockies win in 10

DENVER -- — Christian Yelich led off the game with a 499-foot homer for Milwaukee, but Randal Grichuk connected twice for the Colorado Rockies, including a three-run drive in the 10th inning to beat the Brewers 10-7 Tuesday night. The Brewers are now 2 1/2 games behind San Diego...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley finding seat Tuesday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Chicago Cubs. The lefty-hitting Fraley will find a seat as the Cubs send a southpaw to the hill. Stuart Fairchild will replace Fraley in left field and hit seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Cincinnati Reds
Yardbarker

Randal Grichuk's two homers lead Rockies' rally vs. Brewers

Randal Grichuk hit two homers, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday in Denver. Elehuris Montero and Yonathan Daza homered and had two hits each while Alan Trejo added three hits for Colorado (58-79). Daniel...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
400
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy