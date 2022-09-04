Read full article on original website
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Florence Pugh shares sweet message about Don’t Worry Darling cast after Venice premiere
Florence Pugh has shared a sweet message about the cast of Don’t Worry Darling amid rumours of tension between herself and director Olivia Wilde.The film, which premiered out of Venice Film festival earlier this week, has been plagued with speculation of on-set feuds and disputes around firings.Pugh, who was absent for the film’s press conference but attended its premiere later that night (Tuesday 6 September), has now praised her co-stars in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (7 September). “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?” wrote the Midsommar star.“A massive congratulations to everyone...
The Rings of Power cast condemn ‘relentless racism’ against fellow actors: ‘We refuse to tolerate it’
The cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has condemned the “relentless racism” against its fellow actors in a strong statement. The new prequel series, set thousands of years before director Peter Jackson’s trilogy of films, features many actors of colour, in contrast to the all-white cast in earlier depictions of the fictional Middle-earth. Black British actor Lenny Henry, for example, appears in the series as a hobbit.The show’s diverse casting has sparked intense online backlash, with some branding the endeavour an attempt to “woke-wash” the series. Elijah Wood, who plauyed Frodo Baggins in the...
