Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win.

Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different.

Once she realized she had hit the jackpot, she said she hugged and kissed her husband.

“When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Malo laughed. “It was definitely an exciting morning.”

Malo bought her Quick Pick ticket for last Friday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website, which she said is her preferred way to play.

“It’s far more convenient for me to buy tickets online,” Malo said.

Malo arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize. and after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $276,177.

Malo said she will take her time deciding what to do with the money, but she wants to take a family vacation with her husband and children.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets online through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison)

