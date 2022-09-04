Read full article on original website
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed
KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
fox8live.com
Dump truck fire snarls traffic on I-610 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities responded Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning to a truck fully engulfed in flames on I-610. NOPD says that it was the result of a single-vehicle accident and that both sides of I-610 had to be shut down. The fire was located on I-610 East at the...
What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?
NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
WWL-TV
Firefighters working to put truck fire on I-610
NEW ORLEANS — I-610 West is closed to traffic, and only one lane is open eastbound near Saint Bernard Avenue due to a truck fire. New Orleans Traffic says that congestion from the incident has reached Elysian Fields Avenue. All motorists are advised to use another route.
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Westbank Highway (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are searching for a pickup truck in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run on the westbound elevated Westbank Expressway Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
fox8live.com
Bicyclist falls into traffic, struck and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding a bicycle tumbled off and fell into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, New Orleans police said Monday (Sept. 5). The adult victim, who age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was struck at...
WDSU
Bicyclist killed in St. Roch on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an incident that involved a traffic fatality near I-10 at Elysian Fields and Treasures Street in St. Roch on Monday. According to police, a bicyclist was heading up Elysian Fields when they lost control and fell into the southbound lane onto oncoming traffic.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
uptownmessenger.com
Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it
A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor recovering after suffering injury in car crash
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette is recovering from a non-life threatening injury she sustained in a car crash early Sunday (Sept. 4) morning. “This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day
The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
NOPD: Bicyclist loses control, struck by car on Elysian Fields Ave.
According to an alert by the NOPD, officers were actively working a traffic fatality on Elysian Fields Ave. near the I-610 overpass. It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people were involved.
WDSU
I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared
KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Department updates Vacherie crisis incident
On September 5, 2022 at approximately 11:28 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation located near Champion Drive in Vacherie, LA. Deputies were dispatched to the complaint and discovered a vehicle being occupied by two individuals who were not from St. James Parish. Upon contact, the driver of the vehicle exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself. Crisis negotiators were immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. After nearly seven hours of negotiations by our crisis negotiators, the subject surrendered himself to the deputies. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car. On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Tuesday morning
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road around 6 a.m.
