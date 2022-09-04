On September 5, 2022 at approximately 11:28 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation located near Champion Drive in Vacherie, LA. Deputies were dispatched to the complaint and discovered a vehicle being occupied by two individuals who were not from St. James Parish. Upon contact, the driver of the vehicle exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself. Crisis negotiators were immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. After nearly seven hours of negotiations by our crisis negotiators, the subject surrendered himself to the deputies. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

VACHERIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO