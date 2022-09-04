ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

WWL

Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed

KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dump truck fire snarls traffic on I-610 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities responded Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning to a truck fully engulfed in flames on I-610. NOPD says that it was the result of a single-vehicle accident and that both sides of I-610 had to be shut down. The fire was located on I-610 East at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?

NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Firefighters working to put truck fire on I-610

NEW ORLEANS — I-610 West is closed to traffic, and only one lane is open eastbound near Saint Bernard Avenue due to a truck fire. New Orleans Traffic says that congestion from the incident has reached Elysian Fields Avenue. All motorists are advised to use another route.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist killed in St. Roch on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an incident that involved a traffic fatality near I-10 at Elysian Fields and Treasures Street in St. Roch on Monday. According to police, a bicyclist was heading up Elysian Fields when they lost control and fell into the southbound lane onto oncoming traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it

A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bogalusa mayor recovering after suffering injury in car crash

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette is recovering from a non-life threatening injury she sustained in a car crash early Sunday (Sept. 4) morning. “This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day

The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Department updates Vacherie crisis incident

On September 5, 2022 at approximately 11:28 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation located near Champion Drive in Vacherie, LA. Deputies were dispatched to the complaint and discovered a vehicle being occupied by two individuals who were not from St. James Parish. Upon contact, the driver of the vehicle exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself. Crisis negotiators were immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. After nearly seven hours of negotiations by our crisis negotiators, the subject surrendered himself to the deputies. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
VACHERIE, LA
fox8live.com

Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car. On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.
KENNER, LA
WWL

Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in last Friday’s hit and run accident on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr of Roswell, Georgia. 58 and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed. The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

