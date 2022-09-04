2022 Sonoma County homicide rate already highest in decade

Sonoma County’s 2022 homicide rate has surpassed the number of killings recorded each year over the past decade even though it’s only September, crime statistics show.

Fifteen fatalities have been investigated as homicides this year, according to data collected by The Press Democrat and verified by local law enforcement.

That number eclipses the 12 homicides of 2017, which was previously considered Sonoma County’s deadliest year as referenced in the California Department of Justice’s annual crime statistic report, which was released late last month.

The report includes data compiled from 2012 through 2021. It found that last year in Sonoma County there were nine killings, which equated to a rate of 1.9 homicides per 100,000 residents.

The 2022 rate is currently three homicides per 100,000 residents. It includes nine homicides that have occurred in Santa Rosa, one in Guerneville, one in Windsor, one in Healdsburg and one in Monte Rio.

Petaluma had no homicides last year. But, as of August, there have been two in this city.

“It shows the very real reality that our community isn’t immune to acts of violence,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh.

Santa Rosa recorded six homicides last year.

Police Chief John Cregan said several of this year’s cases involve unusual circumstances, including the death of a 15-month-old girl who ingested fentanyl, which authorities believe was being used by her mother.

The toddler’s parents have been charged with murder in connection with her May 9 death.

Most alarming, Cregan said, is gunfire has played a role in several of his city’s homicides in 2022.

“To me, that’s the trend I see. Not just with homicides, but violence in our community,“ the chief added.

He reiterated a stance he made public when he was officially sworn in as chief in July — that guns, particularly “ghost guns,” are an issue that requires proactive enforcement, a community response, and a holistic approach in identifying solutions.

Cregan pointed to an Aug. 28 traffic stop involving a 17-year-old who was suspected of having a gun. It’s necessary to examine why and how a teenager got the gun, he said.

Despite the uptick in homicides, officials say they’re confident it will not become the norm.

“Petaluma is a very safe place to live, visit and enjoy all our community has to offer and we remain hopeful this year’s increase in homicides to two from last year’s zero is an anomaly,” Walsh said.

Authorities have arrested suspects in 10 of this year’s 15 fatalities across Sonoma County. While suspects in two of the killings have been found dead.

For the most part, it appears these crimes were not random as many of the victims knew their killers and their deaths were not random.

It’s also too early to say whether the current homicide rate is indicative of a long-term trend or if it’s an unusual spurt.

Since 2012, Sonoma County’s annual number of killings have mostly hovered around 10, according to the DOJ report. There were nine homicides each in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and 10 in 2020.

Statewide data for 2022 isn’t available, but the DOJ report shows Sonoma County was hardly the Golden State’s most dangerous county last year when homicides increased 7.2 percent from 2,202 in 2020 to 2,361 in 2021.

Kern County’s homicide rate of 13.7 per 100,000 was the highest of California’s 37 counties with populations of at least 100,000, according to the report. Napa and Shasta counties had the lowest rates at zero per 100,000.

Los Angeles County had the highest number of homicides at 841.

Authorities made 1,550 arrests last year ‒ down from 1,597 arrests in 2020.

The violent crime rate increased from 437 per 100,000 people in 2020 to 466.2 per 100,000 in 2021. The property crime rate increased 3% from 2,114.4 per 100,000 in 2020 to 2,178.4 per 100,000 in 2021.

The above isn’t broken down by county in the DOJ’s report.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property and violent crimes continue to have devastating consequences for communities across the state. Gun violence in particular remains a consistent and growing threat. In fact, in 2021, nearly three-fourths of all homicides in California involved a firearm.”

