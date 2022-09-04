Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo
Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast was an unfortunate case of the sophomore slump. The Compton rapper returned to the drawing board in the past few months, as he's teased new music. He dropped off the Big 3 EP earlier this year as he's continued to tease the third installment in the Feed The Streets series.
hotnewhiphop.com
Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video
Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks: "We Should Really Blame Eminem For Everything"
Azealia Banks is never one to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to her takes on hip-hop. This morning, the rapper turned to Instagram where she shared some thoughts on some of the game's biggest names, such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. Rapper Azealia Banks performs onstage during...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: Photos
The world may constantly criticize Nick Cannon for his ever-expanding family, but the soon-to-be father of 10 continues to show his followers that he makes time for all of his baby mothers, even with his own hectic personal schedule. Just a few days ago, Abby De La Rosa (who is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide
600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Turns Up With Unlikely Fan On Stage In Miami: Watch
Kodak Black loves his fans. The Florida rapper is often vocal about how much he appreciates his loyal supporters. Last year, he issued a message to his followers who were concerned about him after he posted a series of cryptic tweets. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n***a," Kodak wrote. "But thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Tevin Campbell Believes R. Kelly Would Be Suitable "Verzuz" Match For Usher
After having a monumental moment with Usher on stage, Tevin Campbell is adding his name to the "King of R&B" conversation. Campbell is an icon whose songs have remained cultural favorites for decades and he continues to perform his classics across the globe. He has earned favor among his peers, including Usher who brought Campbell on stage for an unforgettable rendition of "Can We Talk."
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Commends Kim Kardashian For Looking Healthier & Happier Than Beyoncé Before Dissing JAY-Z
Azealia Banks has made her disdain for Beyoncé well known via social media over the years, and on Monday (September 5), the "Luxury" songstress had a few more choice words for the mother of three, as well as Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, and Sam Smith. First, the New York native...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch
The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"
Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Comments / 0