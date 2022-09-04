CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia was ranked among the nation’s worst states for lung health in a recent report issued by The Lung Institute. The informational organization commissioned the national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, and ranked West Virginia 35th in the nation for lung health based on changes in smoking rates and pollution levels over five years, according to a news release on the new report.

HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO