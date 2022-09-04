ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia vs. Oregon score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Pennsylvania State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Oregon Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Eugene, OR
College Sports
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Smartphone#Mobile Media#American Football#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
restaurantclicks.com

Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out

Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantafi.com

Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares

Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglas County marching band prepare for big Thanksgiving performance

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It wouldn't be football season without the marching band, and one band in Douglas County is making a name for itself. The Mighty Marching Jaguars at New Manchester High School are a competitive marching band. They've been hand-selected to march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade in November.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy