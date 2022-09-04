ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Man injured in Linden bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a bar shooting in the Linden area Tuesday night. Officers arrived at Sunrise Bar located on East Hudson Street just before midnight. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is...
WSYX ABC6

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured following east Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run on the east side Tuesday morning. Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other person was transported to Nationwide...
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
WSYX ABC6

Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
WSYX ABC6

Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
WSYX ABC6

Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. OSHP said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 204 at Lake Road in Walnut Township. Marilyn Klose, 63,...
WSYX ABC6

15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested after making school threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 15-year-old student in Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday after threatening to "shooting up the school," police said. Chillicothe police said the student was arrested and charged with inducing panic after an investigation by Chillicothe City School Resource Officers and the Chillicothe Police Detective Division. Police...
WSYX ABC6

Woman killed after being hit by car in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Marion Williamsport Road just before 5 a.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Trudy Blevins was walking in the east lane. Anthony Clark, 39, was driving eastbound in a 2003 GMC Envoy when he hit Blevins.
WSYX ABC6

Thief steals gun from gas station customer's pocket

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a man who was seen in a surveillance photo stealing a gun out of a fellow gas station customer's pocket. Columbus police on Tuesday released the photo (above) of the man as he was in the act of stealing the gun from the unidentified customer.
WSYX ABC6

OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
WSYX ABC6

Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
