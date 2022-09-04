Sunday No Huddle (9-4-22)
On location in Bloomington, Ind., Andy Olson is joined by IlliniBoard.com's Robert Rosenthal for a Sunday No Huddle that seems all too familiar. They breakdown Illinois's 23-20 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Conference opener, how it happened, and where they go from here.
