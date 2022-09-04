Comedian Mo Amer's new critically acclaimed Netflix show, "Mo," is unlike any other TV show that has come before it. "Mo" marks the first time American audiences get an honest glimpse into the life of a Palestinian American family living in Houston, complete with all laughs, heartaches, struggles and joys that it entails. I spoke to Amer — who I have known for years — on "Salon Talks" about his groundbreaking new show.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO