"Sick Of My Eyeshadow Being Covered By My Glasses": This Woman Is Going Mega-Viral For Tailoring Her Eyeshadow To Her Frames, And It's Genius
After years of taking off her glasses to pose for pictures, 22-year-old Roni finally had enough. Now, she's going viral for designing eyeshadow looks in the shape of her glasses, and it's every bifocal-baddie's dream!
People Are Sharing The Movie Or TV Lines That Emotionally Destroyed Them, And Brace Yourself — They're Absolutely Gut-Wrenching
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
"You have to outwork everybody": Mo Amer on his Netflix immigrant comedy about hustling in Houston
Comedian Mo Amer's new critically acclaimed Netflix show, "Mo," is unlike any other TV show that has come before it. "Mo" marks the first time American audiences get an honest glimpse into the life of a Palestinian American family living in Houston, complete with all laughs, heartaches, struggles and joys that it entails. I spoke to Amer — who I have known for years — on "Salon Talks" about his groundbreaking new show.
David Arnold Tributes Pour In After Comedian’s Untimely Death At 54
David A. Arnold's untimely death sparked social media tributes to and condolences for the comedian who also was a successful TV screenwriter and producer. The post David Arnold Tributes Pour In After Comedian’s Untimely Death At 54 appeared first on NewsOne.
