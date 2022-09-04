Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are sitting with just one commitment in the class of 2023 at the start of September but are still extremely active with a few late blooming prospects. The Tar Heels were included in the top-5 for 2023 four-star forward TJ Power last month after offering him a scholarship before the final evaluation period of the summer in July. Power’s top-5 includes Duke, Virginia, Boston College, Iowa and the Tar Heels. He has visited all five programs, with visits to Duke and North Carolina coming most recently. While there has been a lot of talk about Power...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO