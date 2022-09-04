Read full article on original website
Is Duke emerging as the leader for UNC’s top 2023 target?
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are sitting with just one commitment in the class of 2023 at the start of September but are still extremely active with a few late blooming prospects. The Tar Heels were included in the top-5 for 2023 four-star forward TJ Power last month after offering him a scholarship before the final evaluation period of the summer in July. Power’s top-5 includes Duke, Virginia, Boston College, Iowa and the Tar Heels. He has visited all five programs, with visits to Duke and North Carolina coming most recently. While there has been a lot of talk about Power...
UNC basketball target set to cut down list in October
On Monday, Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels officially offered five-star forward/guard Trentyn Flowers. They became the latest team to offer the talented recruit and soon they will learn their fate in his recruitment. Flowers is set to cut his list of 27 offers down to a final six in October, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports. The recruit will narrow that list down to 6 on October 13th, over a month after he was offered by the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-9 Flowers has already visited West Virginia and is slated to visit Duke, Arkansas, Memphis, Kansas, Michigan, and Oregon...
Look: Alabama Crushed For New Song At Bryant-Denny Stadium
Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets have started a fad spreading throughout college football stadiums across the country. The star reliever has dominated opposing batters after entering the game to the infectious sounds of Narco. His walk-up song has grown increasingly popular since Timmy Trumpet serenaded Citi Field with a live performance last Wednesday.
Football Rankings: Seven new teams enter this week's top 25 lists
HighSchoolOT updates its football rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the N.C. High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week's rankings, click here. West Top 25: There...
Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today
Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
UNC top 2023 target TJ Power set to announce college decision
The UNC basketball program’s top 2023 target, TJ Power, is set to announce his college decision. Power will make his announcement on Wednesday, September 7th at 5:00 pm ET, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Power has a final-5 of North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked No. 24 in the 247Sports rankings. The way UNC and head coach Hubert Davis used Brady Manek was a big selling point to Power throughout his recruiting process after the Tar Heels became involved. “The way they can utilize skilled bigs stands out. He showed that last year with Brady Manek...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
Repredicting WVU's Schedule After Backyard Brawl Loss
Are the Mountaineers better or worse than we thought?
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know
University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
